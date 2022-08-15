 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

The Dodgers All-Star will miss the rest of the season.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on August 23, the team announced Monday. Things had been optimistic for Buehler in his recovery after undergoing a different elbow procedure to remove bone spurs. The Dodgers had anticipated Buehler returning this season. Now, L.A. will have to make a run in the playoffs without arguably their best starter.

