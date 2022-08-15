Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on August 23, the team announced Monday. Things had been optimistic for Buehler in his recovery after undergoing a different elbow procedure to remove bone spurs. The Dodgers had anticipated Buehler returning this season. Now, L.A. will have to make a run in the playoffs without arguably their best starter.
