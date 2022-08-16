Who is playing She-Hulk? Breaking down cast for upcoming MCU TV show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is chronicled for its number of surprise cameos, and Marvel Studios may be upping the ante in their newest Disney+ series. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on August 18, with Tatiana Maslany starring in the titular role as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, will also appear throughout the series as Mark Ruffalo returns to reprise the character.

She-Hulk and the Hulk are just two notable characters that lead an impressive ensemble cast. With a handful of significant character appearances already confirmed, we dive deep into She-Hulk’s cast and crew and what it could mean for the series plot.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast/crew

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Josh Segarra as August “Pug” Pugliese

Jon Bass as Todd

Reneé Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination

Benedict Wong as Wong

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Director: Kat Coiro (6 episodes)

Director: Anu Valia (3 episodes)

Series creator and head writer: Jessica Gao

After being given superhuman strength and abilities similar to her cousin Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walters must balance her complicated life as a lawyer while learning the ropes of being a newly crowned superhero. As Bruce Banner guides She-Hulk as she becomes comfortable in her new powers, Walters is subsequently promoted as the head of a new superhero law division. Among the enhanced individuals that she is tasked to represent is Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, a noteworthy past adversary of the Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already teased a number of superhero cameos and crossovers to come, with Wong the Sorcerer Supreme already confirmed to appear. Fans are most excited to see the return of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil in the series. Murdock joins Walters as an ally and their shared career paths in the courtroom make his appearance a logical one. She-Hulk will mark the first official return of Daredevil as well, following Matt Murdock’s brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The showrunners have teased more surprise cameos and superhero appearances to come throughout the series. Given that Marvel Studios has already confirmed Wong and Daredevil, it remains to be seen exactly what they’re keeping up their sleeve once the series premieres. Both characters are noteworthy in and of themselves, but if Marvel Studios believes there is still more to come then fans can expect some noteworthy additions to be added to an already impressive cast list.