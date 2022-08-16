Will Bruce Banner be in She-Hulk TV series?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with Phase 4, and many new faces are making their debuts through Disney+. The MCU will see its newest hero enter the stage when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is released on August 17. Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, as she attempts to navigate her career as well as her newfound superhero life. But she won’t go at it alone, as she’ll have a close family member and familiar MCU hero in the Hulk to help guide her.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast

Is Bruce Banner in the series?

The Hulk is confirmed to appear in She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo returning to play the role of the hero and his alter ego, Bruce Banner. Should the series follow the history of the comics, Banner must offer his blood via transfusion to his cousin Jennifer Walters, and as a result, she gains the similar enhanced strength, size, and green skin as Banner. Having gone through the challenge of controlling his power already, Banner provides himself as a mentor to his cousin throughout the live-action series.

Banner’s return also coincides with the reappearance of his first villain in the MCU: Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination. She-Hulk is tasked with representing Blonsky in court, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll pose a threat to both the Hulk and She-Hulk when discovering that the two are related.

Ruffalo’s role in She-Hulk will mark the ninth official appearance for the actor in the MCU, which began with his portrayal of the Hulk in 2012’s The Avengers. He has since portrayed the role of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk in the remaining three Avengers films (Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame) and he co-starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Ruffalo also has a few MCU cameos to his name with post-credit appearances in Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.