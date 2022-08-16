She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the next Marvel Cinematic series to air on Disney+ and it brings a new face into the expanding cinematic universe. Aside from Jennifer Walters aka the She-Hulk, the series will also boast more than a handful of cameos. From The Abomination to Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme, She-Hulk is potentially hiding more surprise appearances up its sleeve.

Given Jennifer Walter’s professional career as a lawyer, is there a chance that the She-Hulk could cross paths with arguably Marvel’s most noteworthy lawyer by day, street-level superhero by night?

Is Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Daredevil is confirmed to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock, aka “ The Man Without Fear.” After portraying the role from 2015 to 2018 on Marvel Television’s Daredevil which streamed on Netflix, Charlie Cox will continue to reprise the role in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. Cox’s first official return as Daredevil came by way of a brief cameo in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Matt Murdock will become a fixture in the MCU going forward following the announcement of a new Daredevil live-action series to be released in early 2024. At San-Diego Comic Con 2022 Marvel Studios officially announced Daredevil: Born Again, with a confirmed 18-episode first season. The show will see Charlie Cox reprise his role as the titular character as well as welcome the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin. D’Onofrio first reprised his role as Kingpin in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Upon announcing the new Daredevil live-action series, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the hopes of many Marvel fans: that Daredevil and Spider-Man would lead and help expand the “street level” superheroes of the MCU. This confirmation has a significant impact on future character appearances and crossovers to come.

While not officially confirmed yet, there is a great likelihood that The Punisher will be the next Marvel Netflix character to officially debut in the MCU, with Jon Bernthal hopefully portraying the character once again. Krysten Ritter also has a great chance of returning as Jessica Jones. A collective crossover between the previous Netflix characters, with the addition of the MCU’s Spider-Man, would bring a Marvel comics street-level adaptation to fruition and reward the patience of many Marvel fans.