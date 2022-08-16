WNBA odds: Favorites, sleepers, longshots to win 2022 WNBA Championship ahead of playoffs

The 2022 WNBA playoffs begin Wednesday, August 17 with the top seeds in each conference taking the court to kick off the first round. The Las Vegas Aces will meet the Phoenix Mercury, while the Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty. Below we are going to look at a couple of favorites, sleepers, and longshots to win the 2022 WNBA championship

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorite to win: Las Vegas Aces (+150)

The Aces are deservedly the favorites entering the postseason. Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson made WNBA history as teammates, both topping 700 points scored this season. Head coach Becky Hammon has this team humming on all cylinders at the right time, and the roster is loaded from top to bottom. After winning the Commissioner’s Cup, the Aces will want to add another title to the trophy case.

Sleeper: Chicago Sky (+250)

Fine, the Sky aren’t technically a sleeper at all. They’re the defending WNBA champions and have an experienced starting five that tends to perform well in big moments. After losing the Commissioner’s Cup at home, they’re going to badly want another title. Candace Parker might be calling it quits after this season, and she’s going to want to go out as a champion. This is likely the best value you’ll get on Chicago.

Dark horse: Seattle Storm (+650)

How fitting would it be for Sue Bird’s retirement tour to end with a championship? The Storm have won a few titles recently in 2018 and 2020, and have a loaded roster. Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Bird were part of both those championship teams and have a somewhat favorable path by avoiding the Aces in the first round. Seattle could be the dark horse worth sprinkling something on for the narrative.

Odds to win 2022 WNBA Championship

Las Vegas Aces +150

Chicago Sky +250

Connecticut Sun +320

Seattle Storm +650

Washington Mystics +1200

Dallas Wings +8000

New York Liberty +8000

Phoenix Mercury +20000

