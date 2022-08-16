MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Tuesday, August 16

The MLB will showcase a full slate of games on Tuesday, Aug. 16 with every contest getting started at night. One of the top series to watch early this week is the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets as they get ready for Game 2 of a four-game set with the Mets leading the National League East for the top spot of the division.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, August 16

Brewers Moneyline (-125)

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped three of their last four games, but they have the pitching edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Brandon Woodruff (3.52 ERA) allowed three or fewer runs in his last 11 starts, while Ryan Pepiot (3.92 ERA) will make his sixth career start. Woodruff got off to a rough first month of the season but has since found his way as a strong MLB starter.

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a victory in Game 1 of this series last night, and they have a strong chance of beating the Cincinnati Reds by multiple runs in this spot. Philadelphia’s Kyle Gibson has a 2.25 ERA over his previous three starts, and the Phillies rank No. 7 in runs per game (4.6). Meanwhile, T.J. Zeuch will make his second start of the season and will make his 15th appearance and ninth start over the last four years. He allowed six runs over four innings in Wednesday’s loss to the New York Mets.

Cubs-Nationals Over 8.5 runs (-105)

This total should reach nine runs, largely based on the matchup between the Chicago Cubs lineup and Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. The Cubs scored at least four runs in each of their last seven games, and Corbin has a 7.02 ERA over a large sample size of 23 starts in 2022. He allowed at least four runs in each of his last six starts, and it’s tough to imagine a significant turn in his performance in this spot. Opposing offenses have scored an average of 8.6 runs in the last five games Corbin started, so you can get fantastic value on the over in this spot.

Zach Plesac Over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Cleveland Guardians starter is coming off an outing where he struck out seven batters against the Detroit Tigers, and he will get a matchup with the same lineup on Tuesday night. The Tigers have the worst offense in runs per game (3.2), so Plesac should be able to get fairly deep into this start and reach six K’s.

