Odds for each fight in Episode 4 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 4 of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 16. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The show is a platform for UFC president Dana White to scout talent and see who shines under the bright lights. The event kicks of at 8 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on ESPN+.

This week’s action will be headlined by lightweights Esteban Ribovics and Thomas Paull. Ribovics is a big favorite (-285) on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Paull is a heavy puncher that can put anyone down in the lightweight division.

Here's a better clip of Thomas Paull's vicious knockout over Perry Goodwin at #GTFP18 (h/t @MMAandME) pic.twitter.com/uughjhlfMr — Al Zullino (@phre) March 6, 2022

Also on the card will be a middleweight bout between Ivan Valenzuela and Claudio Ribeiro; bantamweights Jack Cartwright and Jose Johnson; women’s bantamweights Claudia Leite and Hailey Cowan; and lightweights Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada and Nazim Sadykov.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for Episode 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series

Thomas Paull: +240

Esteban Ribovics: -285

Claudio Ribeiro: -105

Ivan Valenzuela: -115

Jack Cartwright: -105

Jose Johnson: -115

Hailey Cowan: -130

Claudia Leite: +110

Nazim Sadykhov: -195

Ahmad Suhail Hasanzada: +165

