Opening odds for 2022 BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs move on to their second stop, with the best 70 players in the standings invited to Delaware for the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club.
This course isn’t the most pressing test of golf, as last year Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff after both men posted scores of -27 after 72 holes, including a 60 from DeChambeau on Friday. To win at this course, players will need to fire at flags and make plenty of putts.
Rory McIlroy failed to make the cut last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he still enters as the betting favorite at +1000 from DraftKings Sportsbook. One of the best fields of the year has plenty of big names at +1400, including Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and last week’s first-time winner Will Zalatoris.
Cameron Smith is third in the FedEx Cup points, but he has withdrawn from the BMW with a hip injury. At worst, he’ll still be in the top eight next week at the TOUR Championship. England’s Tommy Fleetwood also still has enough FedEx points to play this week, but has chosen to take time off instead.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 BMW Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 BMW Championship opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Will Zalatoris
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|+350
|+225
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|+350
|+225
|Cameron Young
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Sam Burns
|+2500
|+500
|+240
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|+500
|+240
|Max Homa
|+3500
|+550
|+250
|Joo-Hyung Kim
|+3500
|+550
|+250
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|+650
|+300
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|+650
|+300
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|+650
|+300
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Aaron Wise
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Adam Scott
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Keith Mitchell
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Cam Davis
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Billy Horschel
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Russell Henley
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Maverick McNealy
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Mito Pereira
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Davis Riley
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Brian Harman
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Seamus Power
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Sahith Theegala
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Keegan Bradley
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|J.T. Poston
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Harold Varner III
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Chris Kirk
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Alex Noren
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Trey Mullinax
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Si Woo Kim
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Sebastian Munoz
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Matt Kuchar
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Marc Leishman
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|J.J. Spaun
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Cameron Tringale
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Sepp Straka
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Luke List
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Tom Hoge
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
