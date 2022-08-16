Opening odds for 2022 BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs move on to their second stop, with the best 70 players in the standings invited to Delaware for the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club.

This course isn’t the most pressing test of golf, as last year Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff after both men posted scores of -27 after 72 holes, including a 60 from DeChambeau on Friday. To win at this course, players will need to fire at flags and make plenty of putts.

Rory McIlroy failed to make the cut last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he still enters as the betting favorite at +1000 from DraftKings Sportsbook. One of the best fields of the year has plenty of big names at +1400, including Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and last week’s first-time winner Will Zalatoris.

Cameron Smith is third in the FedEx Cup points, but he has withdrawn from the BMW with a hip injury. At worst, he’ll still be in the top eight next week at the TOUR Championship. England’s Tommy Fleetwood also still has enough FedEx points to play this week, but has chosen to take time off instead.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 BMW Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 BMW Championship opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +1000 +250 +120 Patrick Cantlay +1400 +300 +140 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 +330 +150 Justin Thomas +1400 +330 +150 Jon Rahm +1400 +300 +140 Xander Schauffele +1400 +330 +150 Will Zalatoris +1400 +300 +140 Tony Finau +1400 +300 +140 Scottie Scheffler +1400 +330 +150 Collin Morikawa +2000 +350 +225 Sungjae Im +2000 +350 +225 Cameron Young +2500 +550 +250 Sam Burns +2500 +500 +240 Viktor Hovland +3000 +500 +240 Max Homa +3500 +550 +250 Joo-Hyung Kim +3500 +550 +250 Jordan Spieth +4000 +650 +300 Joaquin Niemann +4000 +650 +300 Shane Lowry +4000 +650 +300 Corey Conners +5000 +800 +350 Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +800 +350 Aaron Wise +6000 +1000 +450 Adam Scott +6000 +1000 +450 Keith Mitchell +6500 +1100 +500 Hideki Matsuyama +6500 +1100 +500 Cam Davis +6500 +1100 +500 Billy Horschel +6500 +1100 +500 Russell Henley +7000 +1200 +550 Maverick McNealy +7000 +1200 +550 Mito Pereira +7000 +1200 +550 Davis Riley +7000 +1200 +550 Brian Harman +7000 +1200 +550 Seamus Power +7000 +1200 +550 Sahith Theegala +9000 +1400 +600 Keegan Bradley +9000 +1400 +600 J.T. Poston +9000 +1400 +600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1400 +600 Taylor Pendrith +9000 +1400 +600 Harold Varner III +13000 +1600 +700 Denny McCarthy +13000 +1600 +700 Chris Kirk +13000 +1600 +700 Alex Noren +13000 +1600 +700 Scott Stallings +15000 +2000 +800 Kevin Kisner +15000 +2000 +800 K.H. Lee +15000 +2000 +800 Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2000 +800 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2000 +800 Trey Mullinax +15000 +2000 +800 Troy Merritt +15000 +2000 +800 Taylor Moore +15000 +2000 +800 Si Woo Kim +15000 +2000 +800 Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2000 +800 Brendan Steele +15000 +2000 +800 Alex Smalley +15000 +2000 +800 Andrew Putnam +15000 +2000 +800 Adam Hadwin +15000 +2000 +800 Matt Kuchar +20000 +2500 +1000 Marc Leishman +20000 +2500 +1000 Lucas Herbert +20000 +2500 +1000 Lucas Glover +20000 +2500 +1000 J.J. Spaun +20000 +2500 +1000 Chez Reavie +20000 +2500 +1000 Cameron Tringale +20000 +2500 +1000 Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1200 Mackenzie Hughes +25000 +3500 +1200 Luke List +25000 +3500 +1200 Kurt Kitayama +25000 +3500 +1200 Tom Hoge +25000 +3500 +1200

