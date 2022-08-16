 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 BMW Championship

The field is set for the 2022 BMW Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Collin Sherwin
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup Playoffs move on to their second stop, with the best 70 players in the standings invited to Delaware for the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club.

This course isn’t the most pressing test of golf, as last year Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff after both men posted scores of -27 after 72 holes, including a 60 from DeChambeau on Friday. To win at this course, players will need to fire at flags and make plenty of putts.

Rory McIlroy failed to make the cut last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he still enters as the betting favorite at +1000 from DraftKings Sportsbook. One of the best fields of the year has plenty of big names at +1400, including Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and last week’s first-time winner Will Zalatoris.

Cameron Smith is third in the FedEx Cup points, but he has withdrawn from the BMW with a hip injury. At worst, he’ll still be in the top eight next week at the TOUR Championship. England’s Tommy Fleetwood also still has enough FedEx points to play this week, but has chosen to take time off instead.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 BMW Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 BMW Championship opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +1000 +250 +120
Patrick Cantlay +1400 +300 +140
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 +330 +150
Justin Thomas +1400 +330 +150
Jon Rahm +1400 +300 +140
Xander Schauffele +1400 +330 +150
Will Zalatoris +1400 +300 +140
Tony Finau +1400 +300 +140
Scottie Scheffler +1400 +330 +150
Collin Morikawa +2000 +350 +225
Sungjae Im +2000 +350 +225
Cameron Young +2500 +550 +250
Sam Burns +2500 +500 +240
Viktor Hovland +3000 +500 +240
Max Homa +3500 +550 +250
Joo-Hyung Kim +3500 +550 +250
Jordan Spieth +4000 +650 +300
Joaquin Niemann +4000 +650 +300
Shane Lowry +4000 +650 +300
Corey Conners +5000 +800 +350
Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +800 +350
Aaron Wise +6000 +1000 +450
Adam Scott +6000 +1000 +450
Keith Mitchell +6500 +1100 +500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500 +1100 +500
Cam Davis +6500 +1100 +500
Billy Horschel +6500 +1100 +500
Russell Henley +7000 +1200 +550
Maverick McNealy +7000 +1200 +550
Mito Pereira +7000 +1200 +550
Davis Riley +7000 +1200 +550
Brian Harman +7000 +1200 +550
Seamus Power +7000 +1200 +550
Sahith Theegala +9000 +1400 +600
Keegan Bradley +9000 +1400 +600
J.T. Poston +9000 +1400 +600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1400 +600
Taylor Pendrith +9000 +1400 +600
Harold Varner III +13000 +1600 +700
Denny McCarthy +13000 +1600 +700
Chris Kirk +13000 +1600 +700
Alex Noren +13000 +1600 +700
Scott Stallings +15000 +2000 +800
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2000 +800
K.H. Lee +15000 +2000 +800
Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2000 +800
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2000 +800
Trey Mullinax +15000 +2000 +800
Troy Merritt +15000 +2000 +800
Taylor Moore +15000 +2000 +800
Si Woo Kim +15000 +2000 +800
Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2000 +800
Brendan Steele +15000 +2000 +800
Alex Smalley +15000 +2000 +800
Andrew Putnam +15000 +2000 +800
Adam Hadwin +15000 +2000 +800
Matt Kuchar +20000 +2500 +1000
Marc Leishman +20000 +2500 +1000
Lucas Herbert +20000 +2500 +1000
Lucas Glover +20000 +2500 +1000
J.J. Spaun +20000 +2500 +1000
Chez Reavie +20000 +2500 +1000
Cameron Tringale +20000 +2500 +1000
Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +25000 +3500 +1200
Luke List +25000 +3500 +1200
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +3500 +1200
Tom Hoge +25000 +3500 +1200

