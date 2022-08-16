Full list of tee times for Round 1 of BMW Championship

The second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 68 of the top 70 players on the PGA TOUR to the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

With $15 million in prize money available, it’s one of the biggest paydays on the tour already. And with the top 30 players in points advancing to East Lake Golf Club next week in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, where the winner will take home $18 million from a total prize pool of over $59 million. There is no cut this week, as all 68 players will be entitled to play four rounds.

FedEx Points No. 3 Cameron Smith has chosen to withdraw to protect a hip injury for next week’s TOUR Championship, and No. 56 Tommy Fleetwood has chosen to pass on the Playoffs all-together. Smith will be at East Lake as one of the top eight players next week no matter the results in Delaware.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the all action on both Thursday and Friday on PGA TOUR Live from ESPN+, with The Golf Channel taking over from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET.

Here are the known marquee/featured groups for Round 1 on Thursday:

11:15 a.m. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

11:25 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

11:40 a.m. Sam Burns, Tony Finau

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 BMW Championship on Thursday.