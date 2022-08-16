Full list of tee times for Round 1 of BMW Championship

The second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 68 of the top 70 players on the PGA TOUR to the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.
With $15 million in prize money available, it’s one of the biggest paydays on the tour already. And with the top 30 players in points advancing to East Lake Golf Club next week in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, where the winner will take home $18 million from a total prize pool of over $59 million. There is no cut this week, as all 68 players will be entitled to play four rounds.
FedEx Points No. 3 Cameron Smith has chosen to withdraw to protect a hip injury for next week’s TOUR Championship, and No. 56 Tommy Fleetwood has chosen to pass on the Playoffs all-together. Smith will be at East Lake as one of the top eight players next week no matter the results in Delaware.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the all action on both Thursday and Friday on PGA TOUR Live from ESPN+, with The Golf Channel taking over from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET.
Here are the known marquee/featured groups for Round 1 on Thursday:
11:15 a.m. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
11:25 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
11:40 a.m. Sam Burns, Tony Finau
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 BMW Championship on Thursday.
2022 BMW Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|9:10 AM
|Harold Varner III
|Alex Noren
|9:20 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Taylor Moore
|9:30 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Chez Reavie
|9:40 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|9:50 AM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Sebastián Muñoz
|10:00 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Adam Scott
|10:10 AM
|Trey Mullinax
|Mito Pereira
|10:25 AM
|Seamus Power
|Shane Lowry
|10:35 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|K.H. Lee
|10:45 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Corey Conners
|10:55 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Joohyung Kim
|11:05 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Tom Hoge
|11:15 AM
|Max Homa
|Jordan Spieth
|11:25 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|11:40 AM
|Sam Burns
|Tony Finau
|11:50 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Sungjae Im
|12:00 PM
|Taylor Pendrith
|Marc Leishman
|12:10 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Brendan Steele
|12:20 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:30 PM
|Lucas Herbert
|Emiliano Grillo
|12:40 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Cam Davis
|12:55 PM
|Scott Stallings
|Andrew Putnam
|1:05 PM
|Luke List
|Russell Henley
|1:15 PM
|Keith Mitchell
|Cameron Tringale
|1:25 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Denny McCarthy
|1:35 PM
|J.J. Spaun
|Aaron Wise
|1:45 PM
|Davis Riley
|Sahith Theegala
|1:55 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Brian Harman
|2:10 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Joaquin Niemann
|2:20 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2:30 PM
|Sepp Straka
|Rory McIlroy
|2:40 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Scottie Scheffler
|2:50 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Cameron Young
|3:00 PM
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark