Full list of tee times for Round 1 of BMW Championship

The BMW Championship tees off at 9:10 a.m. ET on Thursday from Wilmington Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Will Zalatoris waves during the trophy ceremony after a playoff in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 14, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 68 of the top 70 players on the PGA TOUR to the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

With $15 million in prize money available, it’s one of the biggest paydays on the tour already. And with the top 30 players in points advancing to East Lake Golf Club next week in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, where the winner will take home $18 million from a total prize pool of over $59 million. There is no cut this week, as all 68 players will be entitled to play four rounds.

FedEx Points No. 3 Cameron Smith has chosen to withdraw to protect a hip injury for next week’s TOUR Championship, and No. 56 Tommy Fleetwood has chosen to pass on the Playoffs all-together. Smith will be at East Lake as one of the top eight players next week no matter the results in Delaware.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the all action on both Thursday and Friday on PGA TOUR Live from ESPN+, with The Golf Channel taking over from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET.

Here are the known marquee/featured groups for Round 1 on Thursday:

11:15 a.m. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
11:25 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
11:40 a.m. Sam Burns, Tony Finau

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 BMW Championship on Thursday.

2022 BMW Championship Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
9:10 AM Harold Varner III Alex Noren
9:20 AM Chris Kirk Taylor Moore
9:30 AM Troy Merritt Chez Reavie
9:40 AM Mackenzie Hughes Si Woo Kim
9:50 AM Kurt Kitayama Sebastián Muñoz
10:00 AM Keegan Bradley Adam Scott
10:10 AM Trey Mullinax Mito Pereira
10:25 AM Seamus Power Shane Lowry
10:35 AM Maverick McNealy K.H. Lee
10:45 AM Kevin Kisner Corey Conners
10:55 AM J.T. Poston Joohyung Kim
11:05 AM Collin Morikawa Tom Hoge
11:15 AM Max Homa Jordan Spieth
11:25 AM Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
11:40 AM Sam Burns Tony Finau
11:50 AM Justin Thomas Sungjae Im
12:00 PM Taylor Pendrith Marc Leishman
12:10 PM Matt Kuchar Brendan Steele
12:20 PM Adam Hadwin Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:30 PM Lucas Herbert Emiliano Grillo
12:40 PM Tyrrell Hatton Cam Davis
12:55 PM Scott Stallings Andrew Putnam
1:05 PM Luke List Russell Henley
1:15 PM Keith Mitchell Cameron Tringale
1:25 PM Lucas Glover Denny McCarthy
1:35 PM J.J. Spaun Aaron Wise
1:45 PM Davis Riley Sahith Theegala
1:55 PM Billy Horschel Brian Harman
2:10 PM Viktor Hovland Joaquin Niemann
2:20 PM Jon Rahm Hideki Matsuyama
2:30 PM Sepp Straka Rory McIlroy
2:40 PM Will Zalatoris Scottie Scheffler
2:50 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young
3:00 PM Alex Smalley Wyndham Clark

