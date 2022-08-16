Who won last year’s BMW Championship?

The 2022 BMW Championship will be once again held at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, where it remains one of the largest sporting events in the state.

The Top 70 players on the FedEx Cup points list are invited, with the field to be whittled down to 30 after this event for the TOUR Championship next week at East Lake. Just for getting this far, a player that finishes last will receive $32,250 just for competing, and $150,000 in FedEx Cup prize money as well.

You can catch all of the action on PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+, which will have complete coverage of the limited-field event that serves as the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Coverage will also be available on The Golf Channel Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. NBC takes over from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year’s winner was Patrick Cantlay, who won an epic six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau to take the No. 1 spot in FedEx points entering the TOUR Championship, which he won the following week for a total of $17 million.

This week Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a +1000 price. A superstar field includes a ton of big names all at +1400, including Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and last week’s winner Will Zalatoris.

Cameron Smith, who sits in third in the FedEx Cup points, has withdrawn from the BMW due to a hip injury in hopes of recovering for the TOUR Championship. England’s Tommy Fleetwood also still has enough FedEx points to play this week, but it appears he won’t be in Wilmington either.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.