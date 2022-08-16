How to watch WWE NXT Heatwave via live stream and what to watch on August 16

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’ve hit another special episode of the developmental brand with Heatwave coming at you tonight. Three title bouts and two grudge matches are on the card for the show this evening as it enters the latter part of the summer.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, August 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line in the main event of tonight’s show when facing JD McDonagh. This feud began last month at Great American Bash when McDonagh, formerly known as Jordan Devlin, returned to NXT 2.0 and put Breakker through a table. Breakker has been the top dog in the developmental brand for most of the year and we’ll see if he can put another successful title defense on his resume.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will also put her belt on the line when going 1-on-1 with Zoey Stark. After being out for nearly a year with a knee injury, Stark made her return last month and won a 20-women battle royale to become the No. 1 contender. We’ll see if the challenger can dethrone Rose, who has stood atop the NXT women’s division for the better part of a year.

We’ll have a pair of grudge matches on tonight’s show as well, beginning with Tony D’Angelo facing Santos Escobar. If Escobar wins, then Legado del Fantasma is officially free from Tony D’Angelo’s family. If he loses, then he will be banned from NXT 2.0 With rumors of a main roster callup coming soon, this could be his swan song from the brand. The other grudge match will feature Cora Jade going head-to-head with Roxanne Perez. The two won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship last month, only for Jade to turn on Perez and officially relinquish the titles. We’ll see who gets the upperhand in both of these matchups.

Finally, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his championship against Giovanni Vinci.