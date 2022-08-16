Pick on the Total for Tuesday’s Cubs-Nationals game

There was been just one 20 game loser at the MLB level since 1980 and Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is in danger of joining this dubious club as he enters his Tuesday home start with the Chicago Cubs with a 4-16 record this season.

Chicago Cubs (-155, 8.5) vs Washigton Nationals

It’s gotten so bad for Corbin that he has went 0.2 innings with six runs allowed in two of his last three starts, posting a 7.02 ERA with a .331 opponents batting average.

The Cubs counter with Justin Steele, who’s not been as successful on the road as he has been at home this season, logging a 4.71 ERA with four walks per nine innings on the road compared to a 3.03 ERA with 3.7 walks per nine innings at home.

Both teams have had inconsistent offenses this year and are in the bottom 10 in runs per game scored, but both also rank in the MLB’s bottom 10 in bullpen ERA with the Nationals having the league’s third worst bullpen ERA since the start of August.

The Cubs are 16th in bullpen ERA in August, but should have the pressure off with the Nationals pitching staff having allowed at least four runs in 16 of their last 18 games.

The Cubs have scored at least four runs in seven straight games, four of which have come against the Nationals, and will tee of on Patrick Corbin and company on Tuesday.

The Play: Cubs vs Nationals Over 8.5

