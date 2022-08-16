 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juventus transfer rumors: Sale of Rabiot stalling, team waiting for Depay contract termination

Juventus could continue to bolster its squad.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Juventus Training Session
Adrien Rabiot of Juventus during a training session at JTC on August 12, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus is still waiting for Barcelona to terminate Memphis Depay’s contract as it attempts to add the star winger, according to Fabrizio Romano. The club is also attempting to move on from midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but Manchester United will not meet the team’s asking price. Given Man United’s early struggles, it’s hard to see Rabiot making much of a difference and ownership could be hesitant to spend more money on the squad.

Juventus is still behind Inter Milan in Serie A title futures on DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at +200. Adding Depay to an attack featuring Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba could potentially boost those odds. Juventus had a strong showing to open the 2022-23 Serie A campaign with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

Funds from a Rabiot could further help Juventus strengthen the team. The club saw a nine-year title streak end in 2020-21, and these moves could help it get back to the top of Italy’s best league.

