Juventus transfer rumors: Sale of Rabiot stalling, team waiting for Depay contract termination

Juventus is still waiting for Barcelona to terminate Memphis Depay’s contract as it attempts to add the star winger, according to Fabrizio Romano. The club is also attempting to move on from midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but Manchester United will not meet the team’s asking price. Given Man United’s early struggles, it’s hard to see Rabiot making much of a difference and ownership could be hesitant to spend more money on the squad.

There’s still no agreement between Manchester United and Rabiot’s camp on personal terms. Deal now stalling, as salary request’s still considered too high. #MUFC



…and Juventus are still working on Depay deal, waiting for Memphis to agree contract termination with Barça. pic.twitter.com/iJ7SZe8AwB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Juventus is still behind Inter Milan in Serie A title futures on DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at +200. Adding Depay to an attack featuring Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba could potentially boost those odds. Juventus had a strong showing to open the 2022-23 Serie A campaign with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

Funds from a Rabiot could further help Juventus strengthen the team. The club saw a nine-year title streak end in 2020-21, and these moves could help it get back to the top of Italy’s best league.