BMW Championship Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Action Network’s Jason Sobel joins The Sweat to give his top picks for the BMW Championship.

Watch the entire golf segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Your pick to win the BMW Championship? Hook me up.

Jason Sobel:

So I believe I went Will Zalatoris two weeks in a row, jumped off him and he won. How’s that for some karma right there?

Emerson Lotzia:

Wait, are you back?

Jason Sobel:

No. The point is, I went with Collin Morikawa last week and he played some of his best golf, finished in fifth place. Made way too many bogeys the first two days, cleaned it up on the weekend. The putter still needs to get a little bit better. Going to bentgrass greens instead of Bermuda Greens should help him.

I love Collin Morikawa. I don’t think he goes through the entire season without a single victory, he is the only player in the top 16 on the world ranking right now who hasn’t won a trophy. At some point, somewhere in the world this year, it’s going to happen. I like it to happen this week and I love when I pick a guy the week before and he doesn’t win and then I jump off him. So I’m not going to jump off. I’m just going to stay on him.

Jason’s Pick: Collin Morikawa

