Report: Jazz-Knicks re-engaged in talks for Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks are back at it again. Per The Athletic, the two sides are re-engaging in talks about All-Star SG Donovan Mitchell, who has been on the trading block this offseason. The Jazz traded All-Star C Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the offseason. It was assumed the Jazz would enter a full-blown rebuild and Mitchell appeared to be the most logical piece to go next.

The Jazz and Knicks are back to “fresh” talks but the report also states there isn’t much traction from either side on a deal. So it doesn’t appear Mitchell is about to be traded, not even close actually. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are also pursuing Mitchell to some extent.

It’s tough to navigate a deal between the Knicks and Jazz for Mitchell. For one, the Jazz are jumping to deal Mitchell, so if the team doesn’t get the offer they want, it won’t happen. The offer Utah is looking for appears to be massive. There were rumors it would need to include a large package of first-round picks and pick swaps, plus players/prospects.

The Knicks just signed G Jalen Brunson to a bloated contract in free agency. Mitchell and Brunson would make a solid back court duo. R.J. Barrett could be dangled in the deal but if you’re New York, you’d want to hold onto him. Julius Randle could help make the salaries line up. Chances are the Jazz would want a package centered around Immanuel Quickley/Obi Toppin/Quentin Grimes and picks. Even that deal doesn’t seem worth letting go of Mitchell.