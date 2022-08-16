How the public is betting the 2022 BMW Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs continue with the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware this weekend. Last week, the FedEx St. Jude Championship represented the first leg of the playoffs on the PGA TOUR. After St. Jude, the field dropped down to 70 golfers competing for 30 spots at the BMW.

Heading into this weekend, the FedExCup standings have a new name on top: Will Zalatoris. He was able to shake off Sepp Straka in a playoff at St. Jude to win the tournament at -15. Zalatoris jumped up ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who entered last weekend in first place in the FedExCup standings. Zalatoris now has a 124-point lead on Scheffler for first at 3,680. Cameron Smith, who was No. 3 behind those two, had to withdraw from the BMW due to a hip injury.

Below is a look at the betting splits as of Tuesday, August 16, for the BMW Championship via DraftKings Sportsbook.

