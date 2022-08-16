First-round leader odds for 2022 BMW Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs are into the second round with the BMW Championship this weekend at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The field has been cut down to 70 golfers left and 40 of them will be going home after Sunday. The TOUR Championship will end the 2022 PGA TOUR season at East Lake in Atlanta from August 25-28. Here we’re going to look at odds to lead the BMW after the first round on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy is favored to win the tournament at +1000 and is tops to lead after the first round on Thursday. Chances are that won’t be the case. Wilmington CC hasn’t hosted a PGA TOUR event, so anything can happen really. Last year at Cave Valley, Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship in a playoff over Bryson DeChambeau. He’s listed at +2000 to lead after Round 1.

Collin Morikawa (+2800) and Cameron Young (+3500) are the most bet on golfers on DraftKings Sportsbook in terms of handle and betting percentage. Both aren’t terrible picks to lead after the first round. If you’re looking for a long, long shot, Sahith Theegala is +6000 almost led after the first round last weekend after shooting a 63 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Si Woo Kim (+8000) and J.J. Spaun (+9000) were co-leaders after R1 at St. Jude.

2022 BMW Championship first-round leader odds Player First Round Leader First Round Top 5 Player First Round Leader First Round Top 5 Rory McIlroy +1800 +450 Will Zalatoris +2000 +500 Tony Finau +2000 +500 Patrick Cantlay +2000 +500 Jon Rahm +2000 +500 Xander Schauffele +2200 +550 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 +550 Scottie Scheffler +2200 +550 Justin Thomas +2200 +550 Sungjae Im +2800 +650 Collin Morikawa +2800 +650 Viktor Hovland +3000 +650 Sam Burns +3000 +650 Shane Lowry +3500 +750 Max Homa +3500 +750 Jordan Spieth +3500 +750 Joo-Hyung Kim +3500 +750 Joaquin Niemann +3500 +750 Cameron Young +3500 +750 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +850 Corey Conners +4000 +850 Adam Scott +4500 +850 Aaron Wise +4500 +850 Seamus Power +5000 +1000 Mito Pereira +5000 +1000 Russell Henley +5000 +1000 Maverick McNealy +5000 +1000 Keith Mitchell +5000 +1000 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 +1000 Davis Riley +5000 +1000 Cam Davis +5000 +1000 Brian Harman +5000 +1000 Billy Horschel +5000 +1000 Taylor Pendrith +6000 +1100 Sahith Theegala +6000 +1100 Keegan Bradley +6000 +1100 J.T. Poston +6000 +1100 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1100 Harold Varner III +6500 +1100 Denny McCarthy +6500 +1100 Chris Kirk +6500 +1100 Alex Noren +6500 +1100 Wyndham Clark +8000 +1200 Troy Merritt +8000 +1200 Trey Mullinax +8000 +1200 Si Woo Kim +8000 +1200 Taylor Moore +8000 +1200 Sebastian Munoz +8000 +1200 Scott Stallings +8000 +1200 Kevin Kisner +8000 +1200 K.H. Lee +8000 +1200 Emiliano Grillo +8000 +1200 Brendan Steele +8000 +1200 Andrew Putnam +8000 +1200 Alex Smalley +8000 +1200 Adam Hadwin +8000 +1200 Matt Kuchar +9000 +1400 Marc Leishman +9000 +1400 Lucas Herbert +9000 +1400 Lucas Glover +9000 +1400 J.J. Spaun +9000 +1400 Chez Reavie +9000 +1400 Cameron Tringale +9000 +1400 Tom Hoge +10000 +1600 Sepp Straka +10000 +1600 Mackenzie Hughes +10000 +1600 Kurt Kitayama +10000 +1600 Luke List +10000 +1600

