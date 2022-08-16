First-round leader odds for 2022 BMW Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs are into the second round with the BMW Championship this weekend at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The field has been cut down to 70 golfers left and 40 of them will be going home after Sunday. The TOUR Championship will end the 2022 PGA TOUR season at East Lake in Atlanta from August 25-28. Here we’re going to look at odds to lead the BMW after the first round on Thursday.
2022 BMW Championship first-round leader odds
Rory McIlroy is favored to win the tournament at +1000 and is tops to lead after the first round on Thursday. Chances are that won’t be the case. Wilmington CC hasn’t hosted a PGA TOUR event, so anything can happen really. Last year at Cave Valley, Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship in a playoff over Bryson DeChambeau. He’s listed at +2000 to lead after Round 1.
Collin Morikawa (+2800) and Cameron Young (+3500) are the most bet on golfers on DraftKings Sportsbook in terms of handle and betting percentage. Both aren’t terrible picks to lead after the first round. If you’re looking for a long, long shot, Sahith Theegala is +6000 almost led after the first round last weekend after shooting a 63 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Si Woo Kim (+8000) and J.J. Spaun (+9000) were co-leaders after R1 at St. Jude.
|Player
|First Round Leader
|First Round Top 5
|Player
|First Round Leader
|First Round Top 5
|Rory McIlroy
|+1800
|+450
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|+500
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|+500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|+500
|Jon Rahm
|+2000
|+500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|+550
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|+550
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2200
|+550
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+550
|Sungjae Im
|+2800
|+650
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|+650
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|+650
|Sam Burns
|+3000
|+650
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|+750
|Max Homa
|+3500
|+750
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|+750
|Joo-Hyung Kim
|+3500
|+750
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|+750
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|+750
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|+850
|Corey Conners
|+4000
|+850
|Adam Scott
|+4500
|+850
|Aaron Wise
|+4500
|+850
|Seamus Power
|+5000
|+1000
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|+1000
|Russell Henley
|+5000
|+1000
|Maverick McNealy
|+5000
|+1000
|Keith Mitchell
|+5000
|+1000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|+1000
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|+1000
|Cam Davis
|+5000
|+1000
|Brian Harman
|+5000
|+1000
|Billy Horschel
|+5000
|+1000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+6000
|+1100
|Sahith Theegala
|+6000
|+1100
|Keegan Bradley
|+6000
|+1100
|J.T. Poston
|+6000
|+1100
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6000
|+1100
|Harold Varner III
|+6500
|+1100
|Denny McCarthy
|+6500
|+1100
|Chris Kirk
|+6500
|+1100
|Alex Noren
|+6500
|+1100
|Wyndham Clark
|+8000
|+1200
|Troy Merritt
|+8000
|+1200
|Trey Mullinax
|+8000
|+1200
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1200
|Taylor Moore
|+8000
|+1200
|Sebastian Munoz
|+8000
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+8000
|+1200
|Kevin Kisner
|+8000
|+1200
|K.H. Lee
|+8000
|+1200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+8000
|+1200
|Brendan Steele
|+8000
|+1200
|Andrew Putnam
|+8000
|+1200
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|+1200
|Adam Hadwin
|+8000
|+1200
|Matt Kuchar
|+9000
|+1400
|Marc Leishman
|+9000
|+1400
|Lucas Herbert
|+9000
|+1400
|Lucas Glover
|+9000
|+1400
|J.J. Spaun
|+9000
|+1400
|Chez Reavie
|+9000
|+1400
|Cameron Tringale
|+9000
|+1400
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|+1600
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|+1600
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+10000
|+1600
|Kurt Kitayama
|+10000
|+1600
|Luke List
|+10000
|+1600
