First-round leader odds for 2022 BMW Championship

We go over odds to lead after Round 1 at Wilmington Country Club on Thursday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The FedExCup Playoffs are into the second round with the BMW Championship this weekend at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The field has been cut down to 70 golfers left and 40 of them will be going home after Sunday. The TOUR Championship will end the 2022 PGA TOUR season at East Lake in Atlanta from August 25-28. Here we’re going to look at odds to lead the BMW after the first round on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy is favored to win the tournament at +1000 and is tops to lead after the first round on Thursday. Chances are that won’t be the case. Wilmington CC hasn’t hosted a PGA TOUR event, so anything can happen really. Last year at Cave Valley, Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship in a playoff over Bryson DeChambeau. He’s listed at +2000 to lead after Round 1.

Collin Morikawa (+2800) and Cameron Young (+3500) are the most bet on golfers on DraftKings Sportsbook in terms of handle and betting percentage. Both aren’t terrible picks to lead after the first round. If you’re looking for a long, long shot, Sahith Theegala is +6000 almost led after the first round last weekend after shooting a 63 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Si Woo Kim (+8000) and J.J. Spaun (+9000) were co-leaders after R1 at St. Jude.

Player First Round Leader First Round Top 5
Rory McIlroy +1800 +450
Will Zalatoris +2000 +500
Tony Finau +2000 +500
Patrick Cantlay +2000 +500
Jon Rahm +2000 +500
Xander Schauffele +2200 +550
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 +550
Scottie Scheffler +2200 +550
Justin Thomas +2200 +550
Sungjae Im +2800 +650
Collin Morikawa +2800 +650
Viktor Hovland +3000 +650
Sam Burns +3000 +650
Shane Lowry +3500 +750
Max Homa +3500 +750
Jordan Spieth +3500 +750
Joo-Hyung Kim +3500 +750
Joaquin Niemann +3500 +750
Cameron Young +3500 +750
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +850
Corey Conners +4000 +850
Adam Scott +4500 +850
Aaron Wise +4500 +850
Seamus Power +5000 +1000
Mito Pereira +5000 +1000
Russell Henley +5000 +1000
Maverick McNealy +5000 +1000
Keith Mitchell +5000 +1000
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 +1000
Davis Riley +5000 +1000
Cam Davis +5000 +1000
Brian Harman +5000 +1000
Billy Horschel +5000 +1000
Taylor Pendrith +6000 +1100
Sahith Theegala +6000 +1100
Keegan Bradley +6000 +1100
J.T. Poston +6000 +1100
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1100
Harold Varner III +6500 +1100
Denny McCarthy +6500 +1100
Chris Kirk +6500 +1100
Alex Noren +6500 +1100
Wyndham Clark +8000 +1200
Troy Merritt +8000 +1200
Trey Mullinax +8000 +1200
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1200
Taylor Moore +8000 +1200
Sebastian Munoz +8000 +1200
Scott Stallings +8000 +1200
Kevin Kisner +8000 +1200
K.H. Lee +8000 +1200
Emiliano Grillo +8000 +1200
Brendan Steele +8000 +1200
Andrew Putnam +8000 +1200
Alex Smalley +8000 +1200
Adam Hadwin +8000 +1200
Matt Kuchar +9000 +1400
Marc Leishman +9000 +1400
Lucas Herbert +9000 +1400
Lucas Glover +9000 +1400
J.J. Spaun +9000 +1400
Chez Reavie +9000 +1400
Cameron Tringale +9000 +1400
Tom Hoge +10000 +1600
Sepp Straka +10000 +1600
Mackenzie Hughes +10000 +1600
Kurt Kitayama +10000 +1600
Luke List +10000 +1600

