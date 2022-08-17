Predictions for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known as much for its interconnected story as it is for the hidden easter eggs laid throughout its projects. With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hitting Disney+ on August 18, it will be a weekly scavenger hunt for fans to unearth every hidden cameo or namedrop. While some easter eggs are to be expected, we’re theorizing what are the big reveals in store for the show.

Here are our bold predictions for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law predictions

The Thunderbolts are coming

Marvel Studios made a splash, as they historically do, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 which included the official announcement of the Thunderbolts film. The film featuring the popular team of anti-heroes will release on July 26, 2024, with a roster of villains masquerading as heroes to further their own agenda. Since the film’s announcement, fans have compiled their dream roster of characters to appear on screen with a consensus choice among many to be the Abomination, who will make his next MCU appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel fans that have kept up-to-date on their Disney+ series know that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, aka Madame Hydra and portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has notably been recruiting the likes of Yelena Belova and John Walker, aka the U.S. Agent. The Thunderbolts could surely use some size on the roster, and the Abomination fits the bill for Valentina’s cause.

Jennifer Walters is tasked with representing Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, and if he’s out of supervised custody then it could open a clear line of communication with Valentina. With a nine-episode arc, there are more than enough opportunities, including a potential post-credits scene, to tease the future roster of the Thunderbolts.

No more Professor Hulk

The character development of the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame was a surprise to many Marvel fans. It’s safe to say that the current iteration of the hero has resulted in a mixed reception, at best. While Bruce Banner has achieved a balance between rage and serenity, it’s resulted in the loss of the traditional “Incredible Hulk” version that fans enjoy seeing on screen. By the conclusion of the series, could we see the rageful version of the Hulk return, and perhaps for good?

While much of the promotional footage hints that She-Hulk has sharpened her abilities much quicker than Bruce Banner, chances are that she’ll need some assistance to fend off the inevitable bigger threat. To help She-Hulk in a time of crisis, there’s a chance that Banner must realize that he needs to fully embrace his rageful side if anything for the advantage of his brute strength.

Perhaps Bruce would never end up relinquishing the balance he’s found to date, but reverting back to the “rageful” Hulk would be a nice fan service if albeit for a brief stint in the show.

Skaar makes his MCU debut

Did Marvel Studios arguably spoil a key subplot with their latest promotional footage? In their promotional teaser with Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner chatting together during a car ride, they are interrupted as a mysterious ship blocks their path on the road. Eagle-eye Marvel fans will recognize that this spaceship bears an uncanny resemblance to the Grand Master’s ship from Thor: Ragnarok, whose character was portrayed by Jeff Goldblum. Fans don’t suspect this is the Grand Master trying to reclaim his prized champion, instead, it could be the offspring of the Hulk hoping for a family reunion.

In the comic series Planet Hulk, which the film Thor: Ragnarok took inspiration from, the Hulk and many other gladiators overthrow the ruler of Sakaar, the Red King. While the Hulk ultimately becomes the new ruler of Sakaar, he marries the former Lieutenant of Red King Caiera, and she ends up being pregnant with Hulk’s child.

After a bomb detonates the Hulk’s ship, it is believed to have killed Hulk’s wife, only to reveal that his son survived the aftermath. His son, Skaar, travels to Earth in search of retribution against the Hulk. Though the footage revealed in the promotional clip was but a brief moment, it arguably feels like the start of this subplot from the popular Planet Hulk comics run.

The Leader is pulling the strings

Through trailers and promotional footage so far it seems like Titania, played by Jameela Jamil, is shaping up to be the singular foil to Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk. This would accurately follow the comic publication history, but Marvel Studios is notorious for teasing larger stakes at play. Someone “at the top” has to be pulling the strings throughout the series. Is there a chance that it could be someone that was briefly teased more than a decade ago in the MCU?

The Incredible Hulk was released back in 2008 and despite a different actor (Edward Norton) portraying Bruce Banner at the time, the film is still a staple in the MCU. Tim Blake Nelson plays the role of Samuel Sterns, aka “The Leader,” a notable adversary of the Hulk in comics lore. When attempting to help Banner reverse his powers, he is inadvertently exposed to Banner’s irradiated blood which drops onto a cut on his head. We briefly see his head growing larger as it's teased he transforms into his traditional physical appearance before the camera cuts to the next shot.

Is there someone higher up that purposefully wants Jennifer Walters to represent the Abomination in court? Is there someone that is sending Titania toward’s She-Hulk’s way to pose a threat? The Leader’s return would be a significant one and he very much fits the bill of someone lurking in the shadows.

The Punisher gets a namedrop

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio shouldn’t be the only Marvel Netflix alumni making their returns as Daredevil and the Kingpin, Marvel Studios has a whole roster to welcome into the fold. With Matt Murdock already confirmed to appear in the show and Wilson Fisk already having returned in Hawkeye, could The Punisher be next on deck?

The showrunners for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have teased a number of crossovers and cameos to come throughout the show’s nine-episode arc. While many fans have names such as Amadeus Cho and Tigra as possible cameo appearances, who’s to say Kevin Feige doesn’t double down with the Netflix additions in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series? The key here is that they may not even need to physically show up at all, but their presence could be felt.

If Walters is tasked with leading a superhero law division with the goal of representing individuals with enhanced abilities, well, Matt Murdock has experience in doing so as well. The law firm of Nelson and Murdock represented Frank Castle in Season 2 of Daredevil on Netflix. In providing guidance for Walters with her new job promotion, Matt Murdock could easily namedrop his experience with The Punisher and possibly hint at his current whereabouts in the MCU. With Rosario Dawson possibly letting it slip that Frank Castle could be making his return with a series revival, it’s never too early for Marvel Studios to start laying the breadcrumbs.