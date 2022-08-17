 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 BMW Championship

We go over the weather report in Wilmington, Delaware at the Wilmington CC for this weekend’s tournament.

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 BMW Championship from Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The tournament is the second leg of the FedExCup with a field of players ranked in the top-70 scheduled to participate. The 2022 BMW Championship will be held from August 18-21.

Patrick Cantlay won last year’s BMW Championship after outlasting Bryson DeChambeau on a six-hole playoff at Cave Valley. Both playoffs finished the four-day event with a 27-under-par score. Cantlay is a +1400 bet to repeat on DraftKings Sportsbook, making him one of the big favorites. DeChambeau is no longer on the PGA TOUR.

The weather in Wilmington looks good for golf. Mostly mild, with a slight chance of rain late Sunday.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 BMW Championship starting Thursday and ending Sunday.

Thursday, August 18

Hi 87°, Low 66°: Clear skies with west-northwest winds from 10-15 MPH

Friday, August 19

Hi 89°, Low 69°: Mostly clear skies with winds shifting to the southwest at 10 MPH

Saturday, August 20

Hi 87°, Low 69°: Partly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 MPH

Sunday, August 21

Hi 87°, Low 70°: Partly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain later in the afternoon up to 50%. Winds from the east-southeast at 5-10 MPH

