WNBA playoff schedule: Matchups, how to watch, start times for Wednesday, August 17

The final day of the WNBA regular season was full of spectacle as the playoff seeding was finalized, setting up a number of intriguing first-round matchups. The action begins on Wednesday, August 17 as the new best-of-three series format debuts in the opening round. The reigning champion Chicago Sky finished as the second seed and will face the seventh-seed New York Liberty. Meanwhile, the top-seed Las Vegas Aces will begin their postseason campaign against the eight-seed Phoenix Mercury.

Chicago has been a dominant team throughout the regular season and nearly snagged the top overall seed. Instead, they welcome a Liberty team that has plenty of momentum since the All-Star break, having won seven of their last 10 games. The first game on Wednesday’s slate will be a must-watch as Candace Parker and the defending champion Sky will look to defend home court against New York’s capable shooters, led by their leading scorer Sabrina Ionescu.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA playoff schedule: Wednesday, August 17

Liberty vs. Sky

Start time: 8:00pm ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Sky -7 (-110)

Mercury vs. Aces

Start time: 10:00pm ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Aces -14 (-110)