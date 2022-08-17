How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on August 17

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV.

We’re continuing on the road to the All Out pay-per-view in less than three weeks and the company will have a busy show in store for tonight.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, August 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against Chris Jericho last Wednesday, making “Lionheart” tap out with a rear-naked choke.

After the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Moxley but was ran off by AEW World Champion CM Punk, who made his anticipated return after being out of commission for two months with a foot injury. Punk confronted Moxley afterwards and the interim champ responded by flipping him off and walking out of the ring. We knew were getting Punk vs. Moxley for the undisputed title at some point and it appears that it will happen at All Out. We’ll see if the title bout will be made official tonight.

In a continuation of the long-running feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, we’ll get Bryan Danielson in action as he’ll face Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match. The two exchanged heated words during last Friday’s episode of Rampage and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both factions get involved in this one.

Also on the show, we’ll get the first quarterfinal bout of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. We will get the Young Bucks and a mystery partner taking on Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee. If you’ve paid attention the last few weeks, then it’s kind of obvious that the Bucks’ mystery partner will be “Hangman” Adam Page.