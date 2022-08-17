MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Wednesday, August 17

The MLB has 15 games scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with six afternoon contests and nine that will begin after 7:00 p.m. ET. The Baltimore Orioles could move into the final AL Wild Card spot with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Atlanta Braves could continue to cut into the New York Mets lead for the top spot in the NL East after winning the first two of a four-game set.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, August 17

Rays Moneyline (+115)

The Tampa Bay Rays will go for the three-game road sweep over the New York Yankees, which are really struggling at the plate recently. New York scored just one run combined in its last three games and has not tallied more than three runs since Aug. 8. The Yankees are 1-4 in Domingo German starts this season, and the value is on Tampa Bay in this spot with plus odds.

Guardians -1.5 (-105)

The Cleveland Guardians have advantages all over the field in their matchup with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Detroit ranks last in runs per game (3.2), and it will start Daniel Norris, who is playing his second matchup with the Tigers after being traded from the Chicago Cubs and has a 5.97 ERA through 28 appearances and two starts. The Guardians will start Cal Quantrill (3.67 ERA), who did not allow a run in either of his last two starts in a span of 13 innings.

Dodgers-Brewers Under 8.5 runs (-120)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers scored a combined 10 runs over the first nine innings of the first two matchups of this series, and this doesn’t feel like the spot for a ton of runs to be scored. Tony Gonsolin will get the start for the Dodgers with a 2.24 ERA on the season, and Milwaukee Brewers starter Eric Lauer has a 2.50 ERA over his previous three outings.

Tyler Mahle Over 6.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Minnesota Twins starter has a 9.8 K/9 this season, and he will make his third appearance with his new team after being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds. Mahle will face a Kansas City Royals lineup that struck out 25 times in the first two games of this series including 15 K’s on Tuesday night.

