NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International

This week NASCAR is headed to New York State to hit the road at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at the Glen race.
Last year, Kyle Larson won the 90-lap, 220.5 mile race in just over two hours and had an average speed of over 100 mph throughout the entire affair. He has solid odds to win it again, going off at +900 on the moneyline to win and +120 to finish in the top three at DraftKings Sportsbook. He isn’t the overall favorite though, with Chase Elliott getting +500 to cross the finish line first and -140 to earn a top-three position. Tyler Reddick is right behind Elliott, getting +600 odds to win it all and -120 to finish in the top three. Elliott and Reddick are the only two drivers minus odds to finish in the top three.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen.
2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Chase Elliott
|+500
|+140
|-140
|Tyler Reddick
|+600
|+170
|-120
|Kyle Larson
|+900
|+250
|+120
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|+300
|+130
|Austin Cindric
|+1000
|+300
|+130
|Daniel Suarez
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Chase Briscoe
|+1500
|+400
|+180
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+1500
|+400
|+180
|Christopher Bell
|+1800
|+500
|+230
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2000
|+500
|+250
|Kyle Busch
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Denny Hamlin
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Chris Buescher
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Joey Logano
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|William Byron
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Michael McDowell
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Alex Bowman
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Kimi Raikkonen
|+5000
|+1200
|+600
|Ty Gibbs
|+5000
|+1200
|+600
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Harrison Burton
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Aric Almirola
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Todd Gilliland
|+25000
|+10000
|+2500
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Joey Hand
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Mike Rockenfeller
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Kyle Tilley
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Loris Hezemans
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Daniil Kvyat
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
