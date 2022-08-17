 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International road course.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

This week NASCAR is headed to New York State to hit the road at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at the Glen race.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the 90-lap, 220.5 mile race in just over two hours and had an average speed of over 100 mph throughout the entire affair. He has solid odds to win it again, going off at +900 on the moneyline to win and +120 to finish in the top three at DraftKings Sportsbook. He isn’t the overall favorite though, with Chase Elliott getting +500 to cross the finish line first and -140 to earn a top-three position. Tyler Reddick is right behind Elliott, getting +600 odds to win it all and -120 to finish in the top three. Elliott and Reddick are the only two drivers minus odds to finish in the top three.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +500 +140 -140
Tyler Reddick +600 +170 -120
Kyle Larson +900 +250 +120
Ross Chastain +1000 +300 +130
Austin Cindric +1000 +300 +130
Daniel Suarez +1200 +350 +150
Ryan Blaney +1200 +350 +150
Chase Briscoe +1500 +400 +180
A.J. Allmendinger +1500 +400 +180
Christopher Bell +1800 +500 +230
Martin Truex Jr. +2000 +500 +250
Kyle Busch +2500 +700 +350
Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350
Denny Hamlin +2500 +700 +350
Chris Buescher +2500 +700 +350
Joey Logano +3000 +800 +400
William Byron +3000 +800 +400
Michael McDowell +4000 +1000 +500
Brad Keselowski +4000 +1000 +500
Alex Bowman +4000 +1000 +500
Kimi Raikkonen +5000 +1200 +600
Ty Gibbs +5000 +1200 +600
Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200
Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1200
Bubba Wallace +10000 +2500 +1200
Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200
Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500
Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500
Aric Almirola +25000 +5000 +2500
Todd Gilliland +25000 +10000 +2500
Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000
Joey Hand +50000 +10000 +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000
Mike Rockenfeller +100000 +25000 +10000
Kyle Tilley +100000 +25000 +10000
Loris Hezemans +100000 +25000 +10000
Daniil Kvyat +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation