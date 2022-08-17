NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International

This week NASCAR is headed to New York State to hit the road at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at the Glen race.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the 90-lap, 220.5 mile race in just over two hours and had an average speed of over 100 mph throughout the entire affair. He has solid odds to win it again, going off at +900 on the moneyline to win and +120 to finish in the top three at DraftKings Sportsbook. He isn’t the overall favorite though, with Chase Elliott getting +500 to cross the finish line first and -140 to earn a top-three position. Tyler Reddick is right behind Elliott, getting +600 odds to win it all and -120 to finish in the top three. Elliott and Reddick are the only two drivers minus odds to finish in the top three.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Chase Elliott +500 +140 -140 Tyler Reddick +600 +170 -120 Kyle Larson +900 +250 +120 Ross Chastain +1000 +300 +130 Austin Cindric +1000 +300 +130 Daniel Suarez +1200 +350 +150 Ryan Blaney +1200 +350 +150 Chase Briscoe +1500 +400 +180 A.J. Allmendinger +1500 +400 +180 Christopher Bell +1800 +500 +230 Martin Truex Jr. +2000 +500 +250 Kyle Busch +2500 +700 +350 Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350 Denny Hamlin +2500 +700 +350 Chris Buescher +2500 +700 +350 Joey Logano +3000 +800 +400 William Byron +3000 +800 +400 Michael McDowell +4000 +1000 +500 Brad Keselowski +4000 +1000 +500 Alex Bowman +4000 +1000 +500 Kimi Raikkonen +5000 +1200 +600 Ty Gibbs +5000 +1200 +600 Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200 Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1200 Bubba Wallace +10000 +2500 +1200 Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200 Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500 Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500 Aric Almirola +25000 +5000 +2500 Todd Gilliland +25000 +10000 +2500 Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000 Joey Hand +50000 +10000 +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000 Mike Rockenfeller +100000 +25000 +10000 Kyle Tilley +100000 +25000 +10000 Loris Hezemans +100000 +25000 +10000 Daniil Kvyat +100000 +25000 +10000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000 Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000

