NASCAR schedule for Watkins Glen International

The motorsports world will head up to New York State for a jammed-packed weekend of racing at Watkins Glen, culminating with the Go Bowling at the Glen race on Sunday afternoon.

While Sunday’s race might be the biggest draw to the track, there are a few other races that people can keep an eye on. On Friday, the ARCA Menards Series will take center stage with practice and qualifying happening earlier in the day and the green flag drops at 6 p.m. for the General Tire Delivers 100. The race can be seen on FS1.

On Saturday, it’s a full slate of racing throughout the day. The Xfinity Series has its practice and qualifying, which can be streamed on Peacock. The Cup Series has its lone practice of the week Saturday afternoon and then later on there’s qualifying for the Cup Series. At 3 p.m., the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen gets started. A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larsen are co-favorites to claim the checkered flag in that race, both going off at +300 on the moneyline to claim the title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The biggest race of the weekend is the only event happening on Sunday. The Cup Series’ Go Bowling at the Glen race starts at 3 p.m. Chase Elliott is the favorite to win the race and earn the lion’s share of the points. He’s going off on the moneyline at +500 to win it all and -140 to finish in the top three, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the weekend at Watkins Glen. All times below are ET.

Friday, August 19

3:15 p.m. ET — Practice, ARCA Menards Series — NO TV

4:25 p.m. ET — Qualifying, ARCA Menards Series — NO TV

6:00 p.m. ET — General Tire Delivers 100, ARCA Menards Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, August 20

10:05 a.m. ET — Practice, Xfinity Series — Peacock, Peacock.com

10:35 a.m. ET — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — Peacock, Peacock.com

12:05 p.m. ET — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

1:05 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Cup Series — Peacock, Peacock.com

3:00 p.m. ET — Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen —USA, USAnetowrk.com

Sunday, August 21

3:00 p.m. ET — Go Bowling at The Glen, Cup Series — Peacock, Peacock.com