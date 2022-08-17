 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is favored to win the 2022 BMW Championship?

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for the FedExCup Playoff tournament this weekend.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Justin Thomas of the United States talk on the second green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 2022 FedExCup Playoffs are into the second event with the BMW Championship this weekend in Delaware. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will compete in the tournament, which takes place at Wilmington Country Club. Last weekend, we had Will Zalatoris take down Sepp Straka in a playoff to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Down to 70 golfers, let’s take a look at outright odds to win the BMW on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 BMW Championship favorite

Rory McIlroy is your favorite to win the tournament outright at +1000. The site of this tournament changes year-to-year, but three of the past four winners were decided in a playoff. Patrick Cantlay, who is behind Rory at +1400 to win, is your reigning champ of the BMW, which was at Cave Valley last year. This is the first PGA TOUR event hosted by the Wilmington Country Club, so there isn’t past course history to reference.

Zalatoris is +1400 as well after his win last week. Collin Morikawa was among the top bet on golfers to win outright at +2000 on DKSB. Cameron Young (+2500), Sam Burns (+2500) and Joaquin Niemann (+4000) are also being bet on by the public, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 BMW Championship opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +1000 +250 +120
Patrick Cantlay +1400 +300 +140
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 +330 +150
Justin Thomas +1400 +330 +150
Jon Rahm +1400 +300 +140
Xander Schauffele +1400 +330 +150
Will Zalatoris +1400 +300 +140
Tony Finau +1400 +300 +140
Scottie Scheffler +1400 +330 +150
Collin Morikawa +2000 +350 +225
Sungjae Im +2000 +350 +225
Cameron Young +2500 +550 +250
Sam Burns +2500 +500 +240
Viktor Hovland +3000 +500 +240
Max Homa +3500 +550 +250
Joo-Hyung Kim +3500 +550 +250
Jordan Spieth +4000 +650 +300
Joaquin Niemann +4000 +650 +300
Shane Lowry +4000 +650 +300
Corey Conners +5000 +800 +350
Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +800 +350
Aaron Wise +6000 +1000 +450
Adam Scott +6000 +1000 +450
Keith Mitchell +6500 +1100 +500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500 +1100 +500
Cam Davis +6500 +1100 +500
Billy Horschel +6500 +1100 +500
Russell Henley +7000 +1200 +550
Maverick McNealy +7000 +1200 +550
Mito Pereira +7000 +1200 +550
Davis Riley +7000 +1200 +550
Brian Harman +7000 +1200 +550
Seamus Power +7000 +1200 +550
Sahith Theegala +9000 +1400 +600
Keegan Bradley +9000 +1400 +600
J.T. Poston +9000 +1400 +600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1400 +600
Taylor Pendrith +9000 +1400 +600
Harold Varner III +13000 +1600 +700
Denny McCarthy +13000 +1600 +700
Chris Kirk +13000 +1600 +700
Alex Noren +13000 +1600 +700
Scott Stallings +15000 +2000 +800
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2000 +800
K.H. Lee +15000 +2000 +800
Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2000 +800
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2000 +800
Trey Mullinax +15000 +2000 +800
Troy Merritt +15000 +2000 +800
Taylor Moore +15000 +2000 +800
Si Woo Kim +15000 +2000 +800
Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2000 +800
Brendan Steele +15000 +2000 +800
Alex Smalley +15000 +2000 +800
Andrew Putnam +15000 +2000 +800
Adam Hadwin +15000 +2000 +800
Matt Kuchar +20000 +2500 +1000
Marc Leishman +20000 +2500 +1000
Lucas Herbert +20000 +2500 +1000
Lucas Glover +20000 +2500 +1000
J.J. Spaun +20000 +2500 +1000
Chez Reavie +20000 +2500 +1000
Cameron Tringale +20000 +2500 +1000
Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +25000 +3500 +1200
Luke List +25000 +3500 +1200
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +3500 +1200
Tom Hoge +25000 +3500 +1200

