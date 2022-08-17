Who is favored to win the 2022 BMW Championship?

The 2022 FedExCup Playoffs are into the second event with the BMW Championship this weekend in Delaware. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will compete in the tournament, which takes place at Wilmington Country Club. Last weekend, we had Will Zalatoris take down Sepp Straka in a playoff to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Down to 70 golfers, let’s take a look at outright odds to win the BMW on DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 BMW Championship favorite
Rory McIlroy is your favorite to win the tournament outright at +1000. The site of this tournament changes year-to-year, but three of the past four winners were decided in a playoff. Patrick Cantlay, who is behind Rory at +1400 to win, is your reigning champ of the BMW, which was at Cave Valley last year. This is the first PGA TOUR event hosted by the Wilmington Country Club, so there isn’t past course history to reference.
Zalatoris is +1400 as well after his win last week. Collin Morikawa was among the top bet on golfers to win outright at +2000 on DKSB. Cameron Young (+2500), Sam Burns (+2500) and Joaquin Niemann (+4000) are also being bet on by the public, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 BMW Championship opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Will Zalatoris
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|+350
|+225
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|+350
|+225
|Cameron Young
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Sam Burns
|+2500
|+500
|+240
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|+500
|+240
|Max Homa
|+3500
|+550
|+250
|Joo-Hyung Kim
|+3500
|+550
|+250
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|+650
|+300
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|+650
|+300
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|+650
|+300
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Aaron Wise
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Adam Scott
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Keith Mitchell
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Cam Davis
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Billy Horschel
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Russell Henley
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Maverick McNealy
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Mito Pereira
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Davis Riley
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Brian Harman
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Seamus Power
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Sahith Theegala
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Keegan Bradley
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|J.T. Poston
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Harold Varner III
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Chris Kirk
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Alex Noren
|+13000
|+1600
|+700
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Trey Mullinax
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Si Woo Kim
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Sebastian Munoz
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Matt Kuchar
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Marc Leishman
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|J.J. Spaun
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Cameron Tringale
|+20000
|+2500
|+1000
|Sepp Straka
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Luke List
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Tom Hoge
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
