Who is favored to win the 2022 BMW Championship?

The 2022 FedExCup Playoffs are into the second event with the BMW Championship this weekend in Delaware. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will compete in the tournament, which takes place at Wilmington Country Club. Last weekend, we had Will Zalatoris take down Sepp Straka in a playoff to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Down to 70 golfers, let’s take a look at outright odds to win the BMW on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 BMW Championship favorite

Rory McIlroy is your favorite to win the tournament outright at +1000. The site of this tournament changes year-to-year, but three of the past four winners were decided in a playoff. Patrick Cantlay, who is behind Rory at +1400 to win, is your reigning champ of the BMW, which was at Cave Valley last year. This is the first PGA TOUR event hosted by the Wilmington Country Club, so there isn’t past course history to reference.

Zalatoris is +1400 as well after his win last week. Collin Morikawa was among the top bet on golfers to win outright at +2000 on DKSB. Cameron Young (+2500), Sam Burns (+2500) and Joaquin Niemann (+4000) are also being bet on by the public, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 BMW Championship opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +1000 +250 +120 Patrick Cantlay +1400 +300 +140 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 +330 +150 Justin Thomas +1400 +330 +150 Jon Rahm +1400 +300 +140 Xander Schauffele +1400 +330 +150 Will Zalatoris +1400 +300 +140 Tony Finau +1400 +300 +140 Scottie Scheffler +1400 +330 +150 Collin Morikawa +2000 +350 +225 Sungjae Im +2000 +350 +225 Cameron Young +2500 +550 +250 Sam Burns +2500 +500 +240 Viktor Hovland +3000 +500 +240 Max Homa +3500 +550 +250 Joo-Hyung Kim +3500 +550 +250 Jordan Spieth +4000 +650 +300 Joaquin Niemann +4000 +650 +300 Shane Lowry +4000 +650 +300 Corey Conners +5000 +800 +350 Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +800 +350 Aaron Wise +6000 +1000 +450 Adam Scott +6000 +1000 +450 Keith Mitchell +6500 +1100 +500 Hideki Matsuyama +6500 +1100 +500 Cam Davis +6500 +1100 +500 Billy Horschel +6500 +1100 +500 Russell Henley +7000 +1200 +550 Maverick McNealy +7000 +1200 +550 Mito Pereira +7000 +1200 +550 Davis Riley +7000 +1200 +550 Brian Harman +7000 +1200 +550 Seamus Power +7000 +1200 +550 Sahith Theegala +9000 +1400 +600 Keegan Bradley +9000 +1400 +600 J.T. Poston +9000 +1400 +600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1400 +600 Taylor Pendrith +9000 +1400 +600 Harold Varner III +13000 +1600 +700 Denny McCarthy +13000 +1600 +700 Chris Kirk +13000 +1600 +700 Alex Noren +13000 +1600 +700 Scott Stallings +15000 +2000 +800 Kevin Kisner +15000 +2000 +800 K.H. Lee +15000 +2000 +800 Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2000 +800 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2000 +800 Trey Mullinax +15000 +2000 +800 Troy Merritt +15000 +2000 +800 Taylor Moore +15000 +2000 +800 Si Woo Kim +15000 +2000 +800 Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2000 +800 Brendan Steele +15000 +2000 +800 Alex Smalley +15000 +2000 +800 Andrew Putnam +15000 +2000 +800 Adam Hadwin +15000 +2000 +800 Matt Kuchar +20000 +2500 +1000 Marc Leishman +20000 +2500 +1000 Lucas Herbert +20000 +2500 +1000 Lucas Glover +20000 +2500 +1000 J.J. Spaun +20000 +2500 +1000 Chez Reavie +20000 +2500 +1000 Cameron Tringale +20000 +2500 +1000 Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1200 Mackenzie Hughes +25000 +3500 +1200 Luke List +25000 +3500 +1200 Kurt Kitayama +25000 +3500 +1200 Tom Hoge +25000 +3500 +1200

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.