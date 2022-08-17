Pick on the Total for Wednesday’s Rays-Yankees game

The New York Yankees are the only American League team averaging more than five runs per game this season, and after having a 22 inning scoreless streak that extended into Tuesday and the Bronx Bombers will look to get their bats working on Wednesday at home against the stamps Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees (-145, 8)

Rays starter Corey Kluber enters in bad form, having allowed at least three runs in five straight starts with a 4.40 ERA overall this season, allowing opponents to hit .268 off of him.

The Yankees counter with Domingo German, who has allowed two runs or fewer in four straight starts, but has exceeded five innings just once in his five starts this season, but has a 4.18 ERA with 1.5 home runs allowed and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Rays offense gets a boost with Harold Ramirez, who is hitting .328 this season and had been out of the lineup the past month.

The Yankees have seen their bullpen falter this month, ranking 16th in ERA in August after being one of two teams with a bullpen ERA below 2.90 entering the month.

The Yankees have mashed 32 more home runs than any other American League team this season and will regain their powerful form on Wednesday.

The Play: Rays vs Yankees Over 8

