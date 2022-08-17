Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 BMW Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2022 BMW Championship Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments while taking viewer questions LIVE.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Pitch + Putt [$300K to 1st]

2022 BMW — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 BMW — DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy | Own Projections

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME Week 1 DraftKings Contest Here

Rankings Lists — Ranks Breakdown | Top 150 | RB | WR | TE | QB

Ranks Tiers — 8/16 Update | QB Tiers | RB Tiers | WR Tiers | Projections

Week 1 — W1 DraftKings | Injury Risk Ranks | Projections

2022 BMW Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 68 players

Cut: NO CUT

Lineup Lock: Thursday, August 18

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 BMW Championship: Field

Field: 70 Players | No Cut

First Tee: Thursday, August 18

Defending Champion: Patrick Cantlay

2022 BMW Championship: Course

Course: Wilmington Country Club

Yardage: 7,534

Par: 71

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 BMW Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Three Putt Avoidance

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Sand Saves Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 BMW Championship: Past Winners

NOTE: First Time at Wilmington Country Club

2021: Patrick Cantlay -27

2020: Jon Rahm -4

2019: Justin Thomas -25

2018: Keegan Bradley -20

2017: Marc Leishman -23

2022 BMW Championship: DraftKings Picks

Final DraftKings Ownership Projections & Pivots

Elite Values

Will Zalatoris $10,000

High-End Value

Xander Schauffele $9,600

Collin Morikawa $9,400

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME Week 1 DraftKings Contest Here

Second-Level Values

Cam Young $8,900

Jordan Spieth $8,800

Joaquin Niemann $8,600

Mid-Level Values

Keegan Bradley $7,200

Scrub Values

Troy Merrit $6,200

Alex Smalley $6,100

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Pitch + Putt [$300K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.