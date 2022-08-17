 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Golfers that have reached the 2022 TOUR Championship

17 players have locked up a spot in Atlanta already.

By Collin Sherwin
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship gets started in Wilmington, Delaware, a total of 17 players can go ahead and make hotel and flight reservations at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta next week, as they are guaranteed to be in the TOUR Championship.

The cutoff is most likely to be in the 1100-1200 point range, but there are extremely unlikely scenarios where players currently in 18-20th place such as Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, and Collin Morikawa could miss the Playoffs. It’s more likely they’ll all be struck by lightning on the 18th green, but it theoretically is possible.

While players compete for $15 million this week at the BMW Championship, with $2.7 million to the winner, next week’s event is one of the richest in all of professional sports. The top 30 players that advance to the TOUR Championship will compete for over $57 million, with $18 million to the winner.

Here is a list of players that have already qualified for the 2022 TOUR Championship before the BMW Championship begins based on their points list placement already.

TOUR Championship Qualified Players

FedEx Ranking Player Starting Points Max Points Min Points Best Worst
1 Will Zalatoris 3641.849 5641.849 3655.449 1 2
2 Scottie Scheffler 3555.983 5555.983 3569.583 1 4
3 Cameron Smith 2547.568 2547.568 2547.568 3 11
4 Sam Burns 2428.512 4428.512 2442.112 1 13
5 Tony Finau 2260.697 4260.697 2274.297 1 16
6 Xander Schauffele 2174.538 4174.538 2188.138 1 18
7 Patrick Cantlay 2129.350 4129.350 2142.950 1 19
8 Sepp Straka 2109.303 4109.303 2122.903 1 19
9 Rory McIlroy 2103.875 4103.875 2117.475 1 19
10 Justin Thomas 1995.626 3995.626 2009.226 1 21
11 Matt Fitzpatrick 1944.508 3944.508 1958.108 1 21
12 Cameron Young 1854.761 3854.761 1868.361 1 23
13 Jon Rahm 1797.797 3797.797 1811.397 1 25
14 Sungjae Im 1747.503 3747.503 1761.103 1 27
15 Hideki Matsuyama 1697.237 3697.237 1710.837 1 27
16 Max Homa 1675.291 3675.291 1688.891 1 27
17 Jordan Spieth 1574.228 3574.228 1587.828 2 28

