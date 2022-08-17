Golfers that have reached the 2022 TOUR Championship

As the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship gets started in Wilmington, Delaware, a total of 17 players can go ahead and make hotel and flight reservations at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta next week, as they are guaranteed to be in the TOUR Championship.

The cutoff is most likely to be in the 1100-1200 point range, but there are extremely unlikely scenarios where players currently in 18-20th place such as Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, and Collin Morikawa could miss the Playoffs. It’s more likely they’ll all be struck by lightning on the 18th green, but it theoretically is possible.

While players compete for $15 million this week at the BMW Championship, with $2.7 million to the winner, next week’s event is one of the richest in all of professional sports. The top 30 players that advance to the TOUR Championship will compete for over $57 million, with $18 million to the winner.

Here is a list of players that have already qualified for the 2022 TOUR Championship before the BMW Championship begins based on their points list placement already.