Report: Nazem Kadri to sign contract with Flames

Free agent center Nazem Kadri has finally found a home and is set to sign with the Calgary Flames, per Kevin Weekes of NHL Network. The deal is believed to be for seven years, per Darren Dreger.

Kadri is coming off a great season with the Colorado Avalanche. He played in 71 games, scored 28 goals and had 59 assists for 87 total points. He scored the third-most goals in a season for his career, but destroyed his former career-high for assists, nearly doubling his previous total of 30 set back in the 2013-2014 season. The Avalanche won the Central Division and advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lighting. After holding home ice in the first two games, they won two of the next four games to win the Stanley Cup.

Kadri spent the first nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2016-2017, he signed a six-year, $27 million contract with the Maple Leafs that expired this season. Kadri was traded to the Avalanche halfway through this deal ahead of the 2019 season where he finished out the terms of his deal.