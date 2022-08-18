Heisman Trophy odds for Anthony Richardson, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who enters the season as one of the most physically gifted QB’s in the entire country.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Richardson currently has +4000 odds to win take home the award at the end of the season. He shares the same odds with fellow SEC East quarterback Hendon Hooker at Tennessee.

2021 Stats

Richardson managed to get plenty of playing time last season as starter Emory Jones struggled at various points throughout the campaign. The 6’4”, 236 pound Gainesville, FL, native appeared in seven games, completing just under 60% of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also ran for 401 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His big-play potential was put on display in UF’s early-season win over USF, where he had multiple big touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

As Dan Mullen’s tenure at Florida spiraled down the stretch, Richardson briefly flirted with jumping into the transfer portal. He ultimately elected to stay with his hometown team as Jones was the one who ended up transferring. He will now try to win games under the tutelage of new head coach Billy Napier.

What does Anthony Richardson need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

Richardson has incredible raw talent as both a passer and runner. If he can harness it that talent, he’ll have the chance to wow voters with several “Heisman moments” throughout the season.

The Gators’ season will be defined by a tough month-long stretch where they’ll face LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, and South Carolina from mid-October to mid-November. If Richardson wows during that period and has the team in a position to win the SEC East coming out of it, he’ll for sure be on the Heisman radar.