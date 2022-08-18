Heisman Trophy odds for Kedon Slovis, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis, yet another signal caller who found a new home in the offseason by way of the transfer portal.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Slovis currently has +6000 odds to win the award. That puts him in the same neighborhood as other dark horse candidates like Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and former USC teammate Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss.

2021 Stats

Slovis took a step back from his prior two years at USC and produced just ok numbers in a year that was defined by the early firing of head coach Clay Helton. Through nine games, he completed 65% of his passes for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He suffered a lower leg injury during an early-November loss to Arizona State and that ended up being his final appearance with the Trojans.

The Scottsdale, AZ, native would hit the transfer portal shortly after the arrival of Lincoln Riley and wound up choosing Pitt, a program that had just won the ACC championship with a Heisman finalist in Kenny Pickett.

What does Kedon Slovis need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

For Heisman consideration, Slovis will have to somehow exceed the season Pickett just had at Pitt. That means throwing in the ballpark of 4,500 yards passing and 45 touchdowns while leading the Panthers on an undefeated run to another ACC title. That’s a lot to ask for the transfer from USC but strange things have happened in this sport.