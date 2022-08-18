How did Bears QB Justin Fields perform in Week 2 of preseason

The Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields didn’t have a great start to his career last season, but he also got very little help from his offensive line and offensive scheme. Bears fans hope new head coach Matt Eberflus can help Fields grow and become the player many believe he can be.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Fields in the Week 2 preseason game against the Seahawks and how he performed during his reps.

Justin Fields’s Week 2 stat line

Fields went 5-of-7 for 39 yards and rushed once for one yard. His seven targets went to three offensive players:

Cole Kmet: 3 targets, 2 catches, 31 yards

Darnell Mooney: 2 targets, 1 catch, 6 yards

Khalil Herbert: 2 targets, 2 catches, 2 yards

How did Fields perform in Week 2?

Fields wasn’t asked to do much, as he played just one drive, but was able to lead his team down the field for a Cairo Santos 35-yard field goal. Fields had a strong throw to Cole Kmet for 19 yards on a designed rollout, which was his best play of the drive. The trouble came from a porous offensive line, which pushed their quarterback to make shorter throws.

We didn’t really get to see enough of Fields to take too much away from his performance, but there’s no doubt that the offensive line is a concern for his development and fantasy football upside this season.