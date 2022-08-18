UFC 278 odds: Fight day odds for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards card

UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for its next PPV. The Vivint Arena will host UFC 278 on Saturday, August 20. The cards are stacked for the early prelim, preliminary, and PPV, with the action getting started at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and the preliminary card will be on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

The main card, an ESPN+ PPV event, starts at 10 p.m. and is headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champ Kamara Usman and the challenger Leon Edwards.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 278 odds

Main card

Welterweight Title Fight, Main Event

#2 Leon Edwards: +285

C Kamaru Usman: -345

Co-Main Event Middleweight Fight

#6 Brandon Costa: -360

Luke Rockhold: +290

#3 José Aldo, bantamweight: +120

#6 Merab Dvalishvili: -140

#11 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight: +275

#13 Alexander Romanov: -330

Preliminary card

Leonardo Santos, lightweight: +220

Jared Gordon: -260

Lucie Pudilová, women’s bantamweight: -125

Yanan Wu: +105

Sean Woodson, featherweight: -350

Luis Saldana: +290

Early preliminary card

AJ Fletcher, welterweight: -150

Ange Loosa: +130

#11 Amir Albazi, flyweight: -475

Francisco Figueiredo: +380

Aori Qileng, bantamweight: -135

Jay Perrin: +115

Victor Altamirano, flyweight: -170

Daniel da Silva: +145

