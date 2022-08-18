UFC 278 odds: Fight day odds for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards card

UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for its next PPV. The Vivint Arena will host UFC 278 on Saturday, August 20. The cards are stacked for the early prelim, preliminary, and PPV, with the action getting started at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and the preliminary card will be on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
The main card, an ESPN+ PPV event, starts at 10 p.m. and is headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champ Kamara Usman and the challenger Leon Edwards.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook
UFC 278 odds
Main card
Welterweight Title Fight, Main Event
#2 Leon Edwards: +285
C Kamaru Usman: -345
Co-Main Event Middleweight Fight
#6 Brandon Costa: -360
Luke Rockhold: +290
#3 José Aldo, bantamweight: +120
#6 Merab Dvalishvili: -140
#11 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight: +275
#13 Alexander Romanov: -330
Preliminary card
Leonardo Santos, lightweight: +220
Jared Gordon: -260
Lucie Pudilová, women’s bantamweight: -125
Yanan Wu: +105
Sean Woodson, featherweight: -350
Luis Saldana: +290
Early preliminary card
AJ Fletcher, welterweight: -150
Ange Loosa: +130
#11 Amir Albazi, flyweight: -475
Francisco Figueiredo: +380
Aori Qileng, bantamweight: -135
Jay Perrin: +115
Victor Altamirano, flyweight: -170
Daniel da Silva: +145
