How to watch the 2022 BMW Championship via live online stream

The PGA TOUR is the 2022 BMW Championship from Wilmington Country Club from August 18-21 in Wilmington, Delaware. The tournament is the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with 68 of the top 70 players on the points list scheduled to participate.

Patrick Cantlay won last year’s BMW Championship after outlasting Bryson DeChambeau on a six-hole playoff. Both playoffs finished the four-day event with gaudy 27-under-par scores. Cantlay is a +1400 bet to repeat on DraftKings Sportsbook, the betting favorite is Rory McIlroy at +1000. Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler are also at +1400.

To watch the 2022 BMW Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for 2022 BMW Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Marquee Group:

11:25 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

Thursday Featured Groups:

11:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

11:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau

Friday Marquee Group:

11:15 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

Friday Featured Groups

11:25 a.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy

11:40 a.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Noon to 3 p.m.: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

Noon to 2 p.m.: General coverage

2 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4