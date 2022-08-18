 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of BMW Championship

Round 2 of the 2022 BMW Championship tees off at 9:10 a.m. ET on Friday at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR is in Delaware this week for the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Golf Club, where 68 of the best 70 players on the PGA TOUR compete for $15 million this week, and the top 30 will fight for a total of $58 million in FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money next week at East Lake in Atlanta

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the BMW Championship on Friday from 3-7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air complete coverage starting with the first tee shot until the final ball is holed.

There is no cut for this event, so barring injury or disqualification all 68 players will advance to Saturday’s third round. FedEx Points No. 3 Cameron Smith didn’t start this week to help heal a hip injury for next week’s TOUR Championship, and No. 56 Tommy Fleetwood chose to pass on the FedEx Playoffs.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the BMW Championship on Friday.

2022 BMW Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
9:10 AM Matt Kuchar Brendan Steele
9:20 AM Adam Hadwin Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:30 AM Lucas Herbert Emiliano Grillo
9:40 AM Tyrrell Hatton Cam Davis
9:50 AM Scott Stallings Andrew Putnam
10:00 AM Luke List Russell Henley
10:10 AM Keith Mitchell Cameron Tringale
10:25 AM Lucas Glover Denny McCarthy
10:35 AM J.J. Spaun Aaron Wise
10:45 AM Davis Riley Sahith Theegala
10:55 AM Billy Horschel Brian Harman
11:05 AM Viktor Hovland Joaquin Niemann
11:15 AM Jon Rahm Hideki Matsuyama
11:25 AM Sepp Straka Rory McIlroy
11:40 AM Will Zalatoris Scottie Scheffler
11:50 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young
12:00 PM Alex Smalley Wyndham Clark
12:10 PM Harold Varner III Alex Noren
12:20 PM Chris Kirk Taylor Moore
12:30 PM Troy Merritt Chez Reavie
12:40 PM Mackenzie Hughes Si Woo Kim
12:55 PM Kurt Kitayama Sebastián Muñoz
1:05 PM Keegan Bradley Adam Scott
1:15 PM Trey Mullinax Mito Pereira
1:25 PM Seamus Power Shane Lowry
1:35 PM Maverick McNealy K.H. Lee
1:45 PM Kevin Kisner Corey Conners
1:55 PM J.T. Poston Joohyung Kim
2:10 PM Collin Morikawa Tom Hoge
2:20 PM Max Homa Jordan Spieth
2:30 PM Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
2:40 PM Sam Burns Tony Finau
2:50 PM Justin Thomas Sungjae Im
3:00 PM Taylor Pendrith Marc Leishman

