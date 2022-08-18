Full list of tee times for Round 2 of BMW Championship

The PGA TOUR is in Delaware this week for the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Golf Club, where 68 of the best 70 players on the PGA TOUR compete for $15 million this week, and the top 30 will fight for a total of $58 million in FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money next week at East Lake in Atlanta
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the BMW Championship on Friday from 3-7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air complete coverage starting with the first tee shot until the final ball is holed.
The marquee and featured groups for Round 2 on Friday haven’t been disclosed yet. Once they are, we’ll add them below.
There is no cut for this event, so barring injury or disqualification all 68 players will advance to Saturday’s third round. FedEx Points No. 3 Cameron Smith didn’t start this week to help heal a hip injury for next week’s TOUR Championship, and No. 56 Tommy Fleetwood chose to pass on the FedEx Playoffs.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the BMW Championship on Friday.
2022 BMW Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|9:10 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|Brendan Steele
|9:20 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|9:30 AM
|Lucas Herbert
|Emiliano Grillo
|9:40 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Cam Davis
|9:50 AM
|Scott Stallings
|Andrew Putnam
|10:00 AM
|Luke List
|Russell Henley
|10:10 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Cameron Tringale
|10:25 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Denny McCarthy
|10:35 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Aaron Wise
|10:45 AM
|Davis Riley
|Sahith Theegala
|10:55 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Brian Harman
|11:05 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Joaquin Niemann
|11:15 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:25 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Rory McIlroy
|11:40 AM
|Will Zalatoris
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:50 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Cameron Young
|12:00 PM
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|12:10 PM
|Harold Varner III
|Alex Noren
|12:20 PM
|Chris Kirk
|Taylor Moore
|12:30 PM
|Troy Merritt
|Chez Reavie
|12:40 PM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|12:55 PM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:05 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Adam Scott
|1:15 PM
|Trey Mullinax
|Mito Pereira
|1:25 PM
|Seamus Power
|Shane Lowry
|1:35 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|K.H. Lee
|1:45 PM
|Kevin Kisner
|Corey Conners
|1:55 PM
|J.T. Poston
|Joohyung Kim
|2:10 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|Tom Hoge
|2:20 PM
|Max Homa
|Jordan Spieth
|2:30 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|2:40 PM
|Sam Burns
|Tony Finau
|2:50 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Sungjae Im
|3:00 PM
|Taylor Pendrith
|Marc Leishman