Full list of tee times for Round 2 of BMW Championship

The PGA TOUR is in Delaware this week for the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Golf Club, where 68 of the best 70 players on the PGA TOUR compete for $15 million this week, and the top 30 will fight for a total of $58 million in FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money next week at East Lake in Atlanta

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the BMW Championship on Friday from 3-7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air complete coverage starting with the first tee shot until the final ball is holed.

The marquee and featured groups for Round 2 on Friday haven’t been disclosed yet. Once they are, we’ll add them below.

There is no cut for this event, so barring injury or disqualification all 68 players will advance to Saturday’s third round. FedEx Points No. 3 Cameron Smith didn’t start this week to help heal a hip injury for next week’s TOUR Championship, and No. 56 Tommy Fleetwood chose to pass on the FedEx Playoffs.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the BMW Championship on Friday.