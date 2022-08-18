WNBA playoff schedule: Matchups, how to watch, start times for Thursday, August 18

After a long, hard-fought regular season that came down to the wire for the last two spots, the 2022 WNBA Playoffs are officially underway. The action got started on Wednesday night with Liberty-Sky and Mercury-Aces, but now the attention turns to tonight as the No. 3 Connecticut Sun take on the No. 6 Dallas Wings, and the No. 4 Seattle Storm will host the No. 5 Washington Mystics.

The Mystics and Storm will tip the first of their best-of-three series at 10 p.m. ET, with a broadcast available on ESPN2. Fresh off her second WNBA Player of the Year award, Breanna Stewart will lead the Seattle Storm as they host Washington in Game 1. After going through some minor surgery in the offseason, Stewart came back with authority as she averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, leading the league in scoring throughout the entire season. She’ll hope to fend off Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics as they look to close out the series quickly in two games at home.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA playoff schedule: Thursday, August 18

Wings vs. Sun

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU + NBA TV

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app or NBA TV

Point spread: Sun -9.5

Mystics vs. Storm

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Point spread: Storm -3.5