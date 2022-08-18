Mercury vs. Aces: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

The WNBA Playoffs kick off on Wednesday, August 17 with the top seed Las Vegas Aces welcoming the eighth seed Phoenix Mercurcy. ESPN will broadcast Wednesday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Phoenix Mercury (15-21) has overcome a rocky season both on and off the court, securing the eighth seed and a matchup with arguably the best team in the WNBA. The unsteady road continues as they enter the postseason, having gone 4-6 in their last 10 games to close out the season. If they hope to pull off an upset, Phoenix will have to do so without two of their top three scorers with Skylar Diggins-Smith's (19.7 PPG) status uncertain and Diana Taurasi (16.7 PPG) out due to injury.

The Las Vegas Aces (26-10) took control of the number one seed in the playoffs and have looked dominant throughout the regular season. The Aces swept the season series 3-0 as these two last faced off in May, justifying why Las Vegas enters the first-round matchup as heavy favorites. When you have two of the top five leading scores in the WNBA on your roster in Kelsey Plum (20.2 PPG) and A’ja Wilson (19.5 PPG), chances are you’ll be favored in any matchup.

Mercury vs. Aces

Tip time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN (need subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Aces -14

Total: 167.6

Moneyline odds: Aces -1150, Mercury +750

Best bet: Aces -1150

Phoenix may have righted the ship to some extent towards the end of the regular season, but Las Vegas swept the regular season series 3-0. They enter this first round with two of the league’s best scorers while the Mercury will be limited with noteworthy player absences. Take the heavy favorites at home in Game 1.

