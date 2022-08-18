MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Thursday, August 18

The MLB has an 11-game slate scheduled for Thursday, August 18 with more than half of the matchups taking place during the afternoon. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves continue what should be a compelling National League East race. They will play the fourth game of this series with the Mets ahead by 4.5 games in the division.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Thursday, August 18

Brewers Moneyline (-105)

The Milwaukee Brewers are underdogs with Corbin Burnes on the mound, so that alone offers plenty of value on Thursday afternoon. The Brewers lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers this week and will pick up a split in this series. Burnes allowed just two runs over 13 innings in his previous couple of starts.

Rockies +1.5 (-110)

The Colorado Rockies could be in a strong spot to cover this run line in their matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. Antonio Senzatela does not have fantastic season-long numbers with a 4.67 ERA, but he does not have blow-up starts and keeps the team in games. He allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts since coming off the injured list, and there is value on the Rockies getting a 1.5-run head start.

Red Sox-Pirates Over 8.5 runs (-110)

Both offenses should be in good positions to put together strong performances at the plate. Boston Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski has a 4.69 ERA, and JT Brubaker will enter with a 4.45 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Boston scored 13 runs over the previous two games, and the Red Sox may do plenty of the heavy lifting to surpass this total.

Jacob deGrom Over 9.5 strikeouts (+115)

The New York Mets starter has come off the injured list on fire and has a decent shot at striking out double-digit hitters in Thursday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves. deGrom will make his fourth start of the season and struck out 22 hitters in his last couple of outings including 12 against Atlanta on August 7. The Braves strike out the third-most times per game (9.2) including 12 K’s in Wednesday’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.