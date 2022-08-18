Showdown DFS picks for Bears vs. Seahawks in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason gets started on Thursday, August 18. The Chicago Bears head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET and the game airing on ESPN. Chicago will see if their wide receivers can continue making impressive plays, while Seattle will get its best look at Geno Smith as their starting quarterback.

Bears vs. Seahawks: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks — $11,400

Drew Lock had the better outing last week but tested positive for COVID-19 and has already been ruled out for this game. Lock and Smith were the only two quarterbacks that played for the Seahawks last week. Smith finished 10-15 with 101 yards and two carries for nine yards and a touchdown. This will be Seattle’s best shot to see what they can get out of Smith, making him a worthy captain from the opportunity alone.

Trevor Siemian, QB, Chicago Bears — $11,400

Siemian came into last week’s game after Justin Fields, and the starters were already out. He finished 7-13 for 89 yards and had two touchdowns. There is no telling how long they will let Fields play this week, but I guess he gets the first half. Semien should get the majority of playing time after and will look to rely on the wide receivers like Tajae Sharpe, who are vying for a roster spot. If he can play like he did last week, Siemian should be one of the more productive players.

Value Plays

Darrynton Evans, RB, Chicago Bears — $7,600

If you aren’t familiar with Evans, I don’t blame you. The preseason shows off the team’s depth charts, though, and he is listed as Chicago’s fourth-string running back. He finished last week’s preseason game with seven carries for 20 yards and caught three of his five targets for six yards. While that may not be inspiring to you, it tells me that he got on the field and was involved in 13 plays. Once David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are done, look for Evans to be involved as he should put up a worthy FLEX day.

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks — $7,600

Dallas is the Evans for the Seahawks, only he should see slightly more work. Kenneth Walker III is banged up and will likely be limited if he even plays this weekend. Rashaad Penny is known for his injury history, so I don’t expect him to get risked more than in the first half. Dallas had 10 carries last week for 73 yards and caught his lone target for 17 yards and a touchdown. He should be just as productive on Thursday if he sees the same workload.