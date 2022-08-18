Breaking down the weather forecast for Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York will be the epicenter of the motorsports world in America this weekend as three NASCAR races are set to take to the track there.

While the surrounding area is picturesque, there may be some issues with mother nature this weekend. The races earlier in the weekend look like they should go off without a hitch, but there may be an issue with the big race on Sunday afternoon.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Watkins Glen International Speedway this weekend in Watkins Glen, New York with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 19

Hi 87°, Low 60°: It looks like a beautiful day to start the weekend off, though temperatures could get a little hot in the afternoon, things will cool down for the ARCA Menards Series race at 6 p.m.

6 p.m. ET, General Tire Delivers 100 (41 laps, 100.4 miles)

Saturday, August 20

Hi 88°, Low 63°: The skies should remain clear for most of the day Saturday, but there is a projection of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Overall, there’s a 55% chance of rain for the whole day, but it’s only slated to rain for half an hour total, so not much to write home about.

3 p.m. ET, Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen (82 laps, 201.28 miles)

Sunday, August 21

Hi 87°, Low 63°: The temperatures are just about a carbon copy of the previous day’s, but there might be a bit more to worry about when it comes to precipitation. There’s supposed to be a good amount of cloud cover for most of the day. There should be about a 40% chance of rain throughout the day, but when it comes it will last for about an hour or so. There's also a 24% chance of thunderstorms

3 p.m. ET, Go Bowling at The Glen (90 laps, 220.86 miles)