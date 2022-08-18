Pick on the Moneyline for Thursday’s Dodgers-Brewers game

The Milwaukee Brewers have the task of trying to cool down a Dodgers team that is 34-7 since the start of July, and will look to do so with reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes at home on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-120, 7.5) vs Milwaukee Brewers

Burnes leads qualifying National League starts in strikeouts per nine innings with 11.4 while allowing opponents to hit .182 off of him, with that falling to .157 over his last 10 starts, allowing two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 12 starts.

The Brewers have a bullpen that is 18th in the league in ERA, but a closer in Devin Williams with a 1.59 ERA and has allowed an earned run in just one of his last 37 appearances.

The Dodgers Andrew Heaney, who has pitched magnificently in a small sample size this season with a 1.16 ERA and just one home run allowed in his 31 innings pitched across seven starts.

For his career, Heaney has surrendered 1.6 home runs per nine innings with a 4.56 ERA and opponents hitting .251 off of him.

The Brewers are second in the National League in home runs on a per at-bat basis and will provide enough support for Corbin Burnes to get a much needed win in the National League playoff race on Thursday.

The Play: Brewers +100

