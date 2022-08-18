2022 NFL Awards Predictions, Bets, Odds

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg, & Tim Anderson make their picks for the 2022 NFL Awards and give their favorite bets while reviewing the odds market for each trophy.
Rankings Lists — Ranks Breakdown | Top 150 | RB | WR | TE | QB
NFL Awards Picks | Ranks Update: Aug 16 | Ranks Tiers QB| RB | WR | Projections
Week 1 — W1 DraftKings | Injury Risk Ranks | Projections
Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME Week 1 DraftKings Contest Here
DraftKings Lineup Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail
MVP
All Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
MAYO: Russell Wilson +1400
FIENBERG: Justin Herbert +1000
CUST: Tom Brady +800
Offensive Player of the Year
MAYO: CeeDee Lamb +4000
FIENBERG: Justin Jefferson +1500
CUST: Travis Kelce +4000
Join FREE Newsletter for News, Update & Giveaways
Defensive Player of the Year
MAYO: Aaron Donald +750
FIENBERG: Micah Parsons +1000
CUST: Nick Bosa +1500
Offensive Rookie of the Year
MAYO: Dameon Pierce +1800
FIENBERG: Garrett Wilson +1400
CUST: Garrett Wilson +1400
Defensive Rookie of the Year
MAYO: Travon Walker +800
FIENBERG: George Karlaftis +1600
CUST: Ahmad Gardner +1000
Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings
Comeback Player of the Year
MAYO: Marcus Mariota +1600
FIENBERG: Marcus Mariota +1600
CUST: JK Dobbins +1400
Coach of the Year
MAYO: Ron Rivera +2800
FIENBERG: Kyle Shanahan +2000
CUST: Bill Belichick +2000
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.