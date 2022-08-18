2022 NFL Awards Predictions, Bets, Odds

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg, & Tim Anderson make their picks for the 2022 NFL Awards and give their favorite bets while reviewing the odds market for each trophy.

MVP

All Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

MAYO: Russell Wilson +1400

FIENBERG: Justin Herbert +1000

CUST: Tom Brady +800

Offensive Player of the Year

MAYO: CeeDee Lamb +4000

FIENBERG: Justin Jefferson +1500

CUST: Travis Kelce +4000

Defensive Player of the Year

MAYO: Aaron Donald +750

FIENBERG: Micah Parsons +1000

CUST: Nick Bosa +1500

Offensive Rookie of the Year

MAYO: Dameon Pierce +1800

FIENBERG: Garrett Wilson +1400

CUST: Garrett Wilson +1400

Defensive Rookie of the Year

MAYO: Travon Walker +800

FIENBERG: George Karlaftis +1600

CUST: Ahmad Gardner +1000

Comeback Player of the Year

MAYO: Marcus Mariota +1600

FIENBERG: Marcus Mariota +1600

CUST: JK Dobbins +1400

Coach of the Year

MAYO: Ron Rivera +2800

FIENBERG: Kyle Shanahan +2000

CUST: Bill Belichick +2000

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

