Report: Baker Mayfield to be named Week 1 starter vs. Browns

There never was much doubt that Baker Mayfield would become the Carolina Panthers Week 1 starter, but that eventuality is coming true, per The Athletic’s Joe Person. Mayfield was traded from the Browns this offseason after they sold the farm for DeShaun Watson in their own trade with the Texans.

Mayfield has shown promise in his career while also giving reasons not to trust him as your franchise quarterback. Last season there is no doubt that Mayfield was playing through multiple injuries and probably should have rested more often. His best season came in 2020 when he threw for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. he helped the Browns to a playoff victory over the Steelers that season, putting together a strong game before eventually losing to the Chiefs.

Mayfield will quickly get a chance to show his old team they made a mistake in tossing him to the side, as the Panthers host the Browns in Week 1. For a game that likely won’t be a premier matchup on paper, this one should still be appointment viewing.