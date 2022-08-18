Report: Flames looking to move Sean Monahan after Nazem Kadri signing

The Calgary Flames are reportedly signing free agent C Nazem Kadri to a contract, per Kevin Weekes of NHL Network. As a result of the Kadri signing, the Flames are looking to move C Sean Monahan, per Weekes. The Flames lost LW Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. Calgary was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Monahan, 27, has not been the same player since 2019. He’s had multiple procedures done, including back, groin and wrist surgery. Monahan had just 23 points in 65 games for the Flames this past season. Monahan has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $6.375 million. Chances are if Monahan is moved to a new team, he’ll either fall on long-term injured reserve or the Flames will retain most of his salary.