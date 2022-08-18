How to bet Browns win total with Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension

The Cleveland Browns will play at least 11 games without quarterback Deshaun Watson, as his six-game suspension has been extended after the NFL appeal. The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement to push the suspension to 11 games, along with a $5 million fine for Watson.

Cleveland’s win total for the 2022 NFL season now sits at 8.5 games according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over is listed at -135 and the under sits at +105. Here’s a look at Cleveland’s first 11 games, which the Browns will play without Watson.

Week 1: @ Panthers

Week 2: Jets

Week 3: Steelers

Week 4: @ Falcons

Week 5: Chargers

Week 6: Patriots

Week 7: @ Ravens

Week 8: Bengals

Week 10: @ Dolphins

Week 11: @ Bills

Week 12: Buccaneers

Wins over the Jets and Falcons seem likely, with games against the Dolphins and Panthers being potential swing games. The Browns probably find themselves with four or five wins in this first stretch. They get Watson back for the final six games, and here’s that schedule.

Week 13: @ Texans

Week 14: @ Bengals

Week 15: Ravens

Week 16: Saints

Week 17: @ Commanders

Week 18: @ Steelers

The Browns probably get wins over the Texans, Saints and Commanders here, but that still puts them right at eight wins if we assume five wins through the first 11. Watson will likely be ineffective for a game or two, so he’s not necessarily the antidote for any offensive struggles Cleveland could experience through the early part of the season. Betting the under seems like the safer play for now, especially at plus money. It’s hard to see that ninth win on the schedule given Watson’s suspension.