Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa: “It’s the Most Accurate, Catchable Ball I’ve Ever Seen”

On the latest episode of the “Dan Le Batard Show,” Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel made a statement that seemingly contradicted what everyone around the NFL has been thinking about his team’s starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa has received a lot of attention for his inaccurate passing throughout his early career, but McDaniel still had a very optimistic outlook:

“It’s the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen.”

Le Batard pressed him on this comment, following it up by asking, “but from there then, it’s your responsibility to make him a star?”

“No, I mean it’s to maximize everything he has”, McDaniel responded, “So my job is to make sure that his best years as a football player are right in front of him right now.”

McDaniel went on to talk about how he’s trying to set up Tagovailoa for the most success he possibly can, specifically making sure his personality shows through. He also mentioned a little-known fact about his quarterback, saying that he’s actually right-handed even though he throws left-handed.

Elsewhere in the interview, McDaniel and the Le Batard crew discussed the acquisition of Tyreek Hill as well as the quality of the Miami fanbase (and their playoff-winning drought). McDaniel also talked about how the experience as a head coach hasn’t been as grueling as he had expected, at least so far. You can watch the full episode here:

The Dolphins begin the season second in the AFC East betting odds at +450, with the Buffalo Bills ahead of them as favorites at -230 and the New England Patriots and New York Jets behind them at +500 and +2800, respectively.

Full episodes of the “Dan Le Batard Show” can be found on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

