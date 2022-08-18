Live points updates from BMW Championship, players eliminated for TOUR Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have reached their penultimate round, and the top 30 players in the points standings after this week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware will advance to the TOUR Championship in Wilmington Delaware from August 18-21.

Those 30 players will compete for an $18 million top prize in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on August 25-28. For players finishing between 31-70, they’ll receive at least $250,000 in FedEx Cup bonus money to their TOUR-funded retirement accounts.

While the points are quadrupled from a regular PGA TOUR event, there are 17 players still guaranteed a spot in the field at East Lake already. That includes No. 3 player Cameron Smith, who has chosen to skip this week to heal an ailing hip. After Will Zalatoris’ dramatic win on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind, he is guaranteed to be in the top two after this weekend’s action.

We’ll update the projected points in real time as players come off the course, as the field narrows to the 30 that advance to Atlanta for one of the richest prizes in all of professional sports.

Latest update: Thursday, 3:45 p.m.