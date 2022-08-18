 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live points updates from BMW Championship, players eliminated for TOUR Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoff field will be pared from 70 to 30 this week in Wilmington, Delaware. Here’s who’s advancing as of now, and who is already eliminated from contention.

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 14, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have reached their penultimate round, and the top 30 players in the points standings after this week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware will advance to the TOUR Championship in Wilmington Delaware from August 18-21.

Those 30 players will compete for an $18 million top prize in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on August 25-28. For players finishing between 31-70, they’ll receive at least $250,000 in FedEx Cup bonus money to their TOUR-funded retirement accounts.

While the points are quadrupled from a regular PGA TOUR event, there are 17 players still guaranteed a spot in the field at East Lake already. That includes No. 3 player Cameron Smith, who has chosen to skip this week to heal an ailing hip. After Will Zalatoris’ dramatic win on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind, he is guaranteed to be in the top two after this weekend’s action.

We’ll update the projected points in real time as players come off the course, as the field narrows to the 30 that advance to Atlanta for one of the richest prizes in all of professional sports.

Latest update: Thursday, 3:45 p.m.

FedEx Cup Points Updates from BMW Championship

FedEx Ranking Player Starting Points Score Projected BMW Points After Round 1 Total Projected Points Projected Rank
1 Will Zalatoris 3641.849 3641.849 1
2 Scottie Scheffler 3555.983 3555.983 2
44 Keegan Bradley 924.949 -7 2000 2924.949 3
3 Cameron Smith 2547.568 2547.568 4
6 Xander Schauffele 2174.538 -4 320 2494.538 5
4 Sam Burns 2428.512 2428.512 6
7 Patrick Cantlay 2129.350 -3 220.8 2350.150 7
5 Tony Finau 2260.697 2260.697 8
8 Sepp Straka 2109.303 2109.303 9
9 Rory McIlroy 2103.875 2103.875 10
45 Adam Scott 896.827 -6 1200 2096.827 11
10 Justin Thomas 1995.626 1995.626 12
11 Matt Fitzpatrick 1944.508 1944.508 13
12 Cameron Young 1854.761 1854.761 14
13 Jon Rahm 1797.797 1797.797 15
17 Jordan Spieth 1574.228 -3 220.8 1795.028 16
20 Collin Morikawa 1437.506 -4 320 1757.506 17
14 Sungjae Im 1747.503 1747.503 18
16 Max Homa 1675.291 +1 25.33333333 1700.624 19
15 Hideki Matsuyama 1697.237 1697.237 20
21 Tom Hoge 1424.420 -1 109.5 1533.920 21
18 Viktor Hovland 1467.389 1467.389 22
19 Joaquin Niemann 1440.108 1440.108 23
37 Shane Lowry 977.977 -5 435 1412.977 24
22 Billy Horschel 1376.659 1376.659 25
23 Brian Harman 1343.711 1343.711 26
24 J.T. Poston 1261.288 +1 25.33333333 1286.621 27
28 Kevin Kisner 1059.736 E 220.8 1280.536 28
33 K.H. Lee 1002.199 -3 220.8 1222.999 29
25 Joohyung Kim 1129.688 E 52.14285714 1181.831 30
58 Chez Reavie 733.728 -5 435 1168.728 31
32 Maverick McNealy 1016.661 -1 109.5 1126.161 32
65 Harold Varner III 682.077 -5 435 1117.077 33
26 Sahith Theegala 1098.658 1098.658 34
29 Corey Conners 1054.303 -3 1079.636 35
27 Davis Riley 1073.906 1073.906 36
30 J.J. Spaun 1035.084 13.6 1048.684 37
36 Seamus Power 990.479 E 52.14285714 1042.622 38
31 Aaron Wise 1032.795 1032.795 39
34 Lucas Glover 998.881 998.881 40
35 Denny McCarthy 995.678 995.678 41
40 Trey Mullinax 938.430 E 52.14285714 990.573 42
41 Mito Pereira 938.155 +3 39.85 978.005 43
38 Keith Mitchell 969.354 969.354 44
39 Cameron Tringale 956.873 956.873 45
47 Sebastián Muñoz 832.608 -1 109.5 942.108 46
42 Luke List 937.820 937.820 47
43 Russell Henley 934.409 934.409 48
57 Troy Merritt 756.559 -2 160 916.559 49
46 Kurt Kitayama 838.627 E 52.14285714 890.770 50
50 Mackenzie Hughes 820.679 +4 16.8 837.479 51
48 Tyrrell Hatton 829.974 829.974 52
49 Cam Davis 826.670 826.670 53
51 Andrew Putnam 820.175 820.175 54
61 Chris Kirk 706.519 -1 109.5 816.019 55
52 Si Woo Kim 800.729 +7 13.6 814.329 56
53 Scott Stallings 799.655 799.655 57
54 Lucas Herbert 796.457 796.457 58
55 Emiliano Grillo 772.333 772.333 59
56 Tommy Fleetwood 766.407 766.407 60
62 Taylor Moore 704.114 +2 39.6 743.714 61
59 Adam Hadwin 733.513 733.513 62
60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 714.067 714.067 63
66 Alex Noren 681.096 +1 25.33333333 706.429 64
63 Matt Kuchar 695.997 695.997 65
64 Brendan Steele 688.734 688.734 66
67 Taylor Pendrith 676.753 676.753 67
68 Marc Leishman 672.356 672.356 68
69 Alex Smalley 657.665 657.665 69
70 Wyndham Clark 645.197 645.197 70

