Former USF quarterback Timmy McClain projected to transfer to rival UCF

The new era of player movement in college football via the transfer portal has created some interesting dynamics over the past few seasons and we may be seeing one play out between two rivals in the state of Florida.

Will Turner of Bulls247 and Stephen Leonard of Knights247 projected on Thursday that former South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain will transfer to the rival UCF Knights. McClain entered the transfer portal on Monday immediately after former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon was named the starter for the Bulls.

The Bulls are projected to have 4.5 wins this year at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over set at +115, and Central Florida is set at 8.5 with the over priced at -150. This move shouldn’t change the numbers as McClain will have to redshirt this year as he put his name in the transfer portal after the May window to leave without losing a season.

A native of the Orlando suburb of Sanford, FL, McClain arrived to USF as part of the 2021 class with the hopes of being the quarterback of the future for head coach Jeff Scott and the rebuilding Bulls program. As a true freshman, he was quickly thrown into the fire and started a significant chunk of the Bulls’ 2-10 campaign. Through 11 games, the lefty showed flashes of brilliance but also made his fair share of freshman mistakes.

He completed 55.3% of his passes for 1,888 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions through the air and also added 238 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Ironically, his final appearance for the Bulls saw him come up short of completing a last-minute comeback attempt against the Knights.

With the Knights leaving for the Big 12 next season and the War on I-4 seemingly being put on pause for the foreseeable future, McClain is unlikely to be able to get revenge on his former school. The next best thing for him will be to show off his skills and lead UCF to new heights as a starter in their new conference.