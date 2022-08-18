Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege transfers to Troy

Jarret Doege has found a new home...again.

Josh Boutwell of the Troy Messenger reported on Thursday that the former West Virginia quarterback has transferred to Troy and is already listed on their football roster. This marks the fourth school Doege has enrolled at during his collegiate career and comes just a week after he entered the transfer portal after losing the quarterback competition at Western Kentucky.

A three-star Class of 2017 prospect coming out of high school, Doege played two seasons at Bowling Green before transferring to West Virginia. His numbers went up in all three years with the Mountaineers and in 2021, he completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,048 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as WVU went 6-7 for the season.

The Lubbock, TX, native transferred to Western Kentucky this past offseason to follow in the footsteps of Bailey Zappe, who set multiple single-season passing records with the Hilltoppers last season before being drafted by the New England Patriots. However, he was beaten out in fall camp by West Florida transfer Austin Reed, prompting his decision to enter the portal and land at Troy.