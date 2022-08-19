Heisman Trophy odds for Spencer Rattler, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is seeking a little bit of redemption with a new program this fall.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Rattler currently has +5500 odds to win the award. That puts him right behind fellow dark horses in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and NC State quarterback Devin Leary at +5000.

2021 Stats

Oh the difference a year can make. Rattler entered last season as the preseason Heisman Trophy frontrunner with high expectations to be the next dynamic quarterback for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. The former-five star prospect out of Phoenix was unable to deliver, putting up pedestrian numbers by OU standards to start the season and even drew boos by the home crowd against West Virginia in late September.

The turning point of the entire Sooner season came midway through their rivalry showdown against Texas in Dallas when an ineffective Rattler would be benched midway through the game for Caleb Williams. The true freshman would lead the Sooners to a dramatic comeback in the second half, securing the starting job for himself and effectively ending Rattler’s run in Norman, OK. Rattler finished the season completing 74.9% of his passes in nine games for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Rattler would officially enter the transfer portal following the regular season and eventually re-unite with former OU assistant head coach Shane Beamer at South Carolina.

What does Spencer Rattler need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

Narrative and story plays a huge part in Heisman voting and a Rattler completing a Cam Newton-like redemption arc would do wonders for his chances at the award.

To pull this off, Rattler will need to put up dazzling numbers and Heisman-worthy highlights while helping turn the Gamecocks into a surprise SEC East contender. Two games in particular stand out as potential flashpoint moments for him: Georgia at home on September 17 and Clemson on the road to end the season on November 26. If Rattler can help the Gamecocks slay one, if not both of these rival juggernauts, he’ll be booking his flight to New York City in early December.